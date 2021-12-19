Paloma Alejandro: a rheumatologist with determination

The challenge for me is to realize that there are so many sick young people on the island who suffer because they do not have access to specialists on time.

Doctor Paloma Alejandro Silva, Soto-Raíces Mindful Rheumatix & Medical Research Group rheumatologist.

Working for her goals has been the path that has led Dr. Paloma Alejandro Silva to be successful both in her personal and professional life. Among the roles that this San Juan-born rheumatologist proudly plays are helping her patients and setting an example for her children.

The medicine in your life

Studying medicine was something that today’s doctor Paloma Alejandro Silva decided from a very young age. Some science class would help her lean into that profession, and she knew she had to study and work hard to get there. “I think that studying science in High School was that I realized that I wanted to go to that branch and in college I also always had that goal. I never took a break so I always worked to, as who says, be successful in all that, because there are many people who do not know what they want to study until the end. And I have always liked the part of helping people, the social part. That’s the longest that led me to study medicine to help others, ”said who graduated in 2012 from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.

In his fourth year of studies It was in medicine that the revelation of the specialty arrived. “It was when I was in Medical School and I did an elective, a rotation in rheumatology at the Medical Center with Dr. Vilá and that was what opened my eyes. That’s when I realized that I wanted to be a rheumatologist because it is a profession that one is like Sherlock Holmes of specialists where you look at the patient in a set in general in all organs And you can solve that question that no one can answer And I also like the autoimmune part, the immunology of the profession where one really has to study well how the condition affects the human to see what treatment you are going to give them ”, explained the doctor who after doing his Internal Medicine residency in New York, he studied his Rheumatology Specialty at MedStar Washington Hospital Center/ Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Rheumatology a challenge

Being a rheumatologist has not only represented a great responsibility for this doctor, but also a challenge due to the competitiveness of the field. Moving from Puerto Rico and studying in the United States as a woman and Latina was one of the first challenges she had to face. “Sometimes you suffer a little bit of racism among your colleagues for being Latina, that even if you don’t believe it that still exists there. And then try to make myself known among all my colleagues that they were all Americans, “he admitted. And how did you cope? “Well, studying and fucking. Working long hours. And the other challenge was getting into rheumatology, which is a highly competitive specialty. When they choose you, you have to go through an interview process and you have to have good grades, “answered Alejandro Silva, who since 2020 works with Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces at Soto-Raíces Mindful Rheumatix & Medical Research Group.

Among her professional achievements, she highlighted working as an academic at MedStar Washington Hospital Center / Georgetown University Medical Center, a professional role that she wants to resume soon in Puerto Rico. “Stay teaching other internists who are training in the specialty. I was able to make myself known, be part of clinical research and share knowledge to help develop quality rheumatologists. In the future I would like to teach here in Puerto Rico and try to keep those rheumatologists who are training in the island because most of them are leaving ”, he pointed out.

One aspect that worries him within rheumatology is seeing so many cases of young people with various types of diseases without access to a specialist. “The challenge for me is to realize that there are so many sick young people in the island who suffer because they do not have access to specialists on time. I have come across many cases of young girls with lupus or other conditions that come to me very sick and I realize that the reality is different “, he commented.

Surrounded by family love

In the family aspect, she said that she was “surrounded by a lot of love” and by many women because she has a twin sister and another sister younger than them. She is married to a maxillofaxial surgeon and has two children: a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. In fact, a large part of the decision to return to their homeland was to be able to raise their offspring on Puerto Rican soil. “We had already been in the United States for many years and we wanted to raise them in Puerto Rico. As a woman that is the priority, our children. Teach them that one can be a woman and work and also be a mother. But I also felt that (when I returned) I could maybe bring something different to the island, to help Puerto Ricans because every year more doctors leave and I think that maybe I could help more here than there ”, he commented.

From her parents she said she learned to have confidence in herself to achieve all her goals. “They gave me self-esteem, self-confidence. To be able to be sure and not to give up to obtain the goals that I wanted ”, he pointed out.

When asked about the person he admires the most, he does not hesitate to answer “my mother” on a personal level. And professionally, although he admires many people, there is a person who tries to emulate every day. “I have mentors in the United States, but there is a person who, as they say, was my mentor and that I try to emulate every day. Her name is Florina Constantinescu, she is a rheumatologist woman who has a family, but she is the type of person who balances everything and does everything well ”, added who in her free time enjoys Pilates and fashion.

Alejandro Silva aspires to maintain a balance between his family and professional life. “Have a good balance, a stable home and also continue working. And I believe that also in the part of being a woman it is possible to have a successful professional life, but also a family because I had my children during my training, so I believe that anything is possible ”, she concluded.