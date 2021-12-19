Paris cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations due to a variant of the covid omicron

The Paris City Council has decided to cancel the traditional fireworks and New Year’s Eve concerts that in normal times gathered tens of thousands of people in the street, following the directives of the Government of Emmanuel Macron to limit the explosion of infections that is expected by the variant of the covid omicron.

Sources from the City Council justified the cancellation of all the celebrations due to the epidemic rebound and the announcements made by the Executive at the end of a Defense Council chaired by Macron, dedicated to the COVID crisis this Friday.

The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, indicated after that Defense Council that they were going to give instructions to all the prefects (government delegates) so that on New Year’s Eve they ban unorganized rallies and the consumption of alcohol in the street.

Also so that they urge the town councils to renounce on that particular night the traditional multitudinous events that are fireworks and concerts.

Behind this twist is the position of the Scientific Council that advises the Executive, which in a recommendation published this Saturday calls for “significant restrictions” so that New Year’s Eve celebrations do not become sources of contagion.

The Scientific Council recommends that collective activities be limited, even with the possibility of resorting to the curfew.

This Friday, 58,128 new cases of coronavirus were reported in France, which confirms that for more than a week the average number of daily infections has been above the 50,000 mark.

The incidence rate, which has been above the threshold of 500 cases in the last seven days since December 9, has exceeded 530.74.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated this Saturday that his services calculate that the omicron variant currently represents around 7-10% of infections, but given the rate of spread that percentage could rise to 25-30% in a week and be dominant in two weeks.