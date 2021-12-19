Participant denounces sexual harassment in Meta video game

On November 26, 2021 the Target company (formerly known as Facebook) gave a group of people access to Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality video game that is still in the testing phase.

During the testing of the pilot video game one of the participants reported that it was victim of harassment, as it ensured that another avatar (the representation virtual of a person) in the metaverse the touched without their consent, as published by the portal The Verge.

In a private Facebook group the woman wrote: “The sexual harassment It is not a joke on the Internet, but being in the virtual reality another layer is added that makes the event more intense. Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated. “

The vice president of the video game, Vivek Sharma, said the incident was “absolutely unfortunate” and that this experience will allow you to correct security aspects, such as a function from blocking so that a avatar do not interact with someone who has not allowed you.

“This is one good feedback still for us because I want to do (the function from blocking) very easy and locatable, ”Sharma said.

Another case of harassment

However, that incident was not the only case of harassment in the Meta video game test.

Parmy olson, a Bloomberg columnist, said she also tried Horizon Worlds and at one point a group of male avatars surrounded her and took photos of her without her consent.

“One by one they started taking pictures of me. The experience was uncomfortable and I felt like a specimen, ”Olson recounted.

More about Horizon Worlds

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s first attempt at releasing something that resembles CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the Metaverse. It is an expansive and multiplayer platform, where users can create your own virtual worlds with a game creation system, as published by the RT medium.



