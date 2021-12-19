‘Patria y Vida’: Lacalle sang it and Obama chooses it now

The “very bad musical taste” of Miguel Díaz-Canel is questioned every day by the corners as far as the song “Patria y Vida” reaches.. Now the former American president Barack Obama included the anthem of the peaceful protests of July 11 in Cuba among his favorite songs of 2021.

“Homeland and Life”, from Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Castillo (‘Osorbo’), Eliécer Márquez (‘El Funky’) and Gente de Zona, is one of the four songs in Spanish on Obama’s favorites list. The other three are “Pepas” by Farruko, “Volví” by Aventura and Bad Bunny, as well as “Ya” by Yendry.

“I have always liked listening to a wide variety of music., so it’s no wonder you’ve heard a bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist, “Obama said on Instagram.

Diaz-Canel was teased last September for saying that “it seems that President (Luis) Lacalle has very bad taste in music. That song is totally a lie and a construction among some artists against the Cuban revolution, “he said in reference to “Homeland and Life”.

The president of Uruguay upset Díaz-Canel when he said that in his country “luckily the opposition can gather signatures, in my country luckily the opposition has democratic springs to complain about. That is the great difference with the Cuban regime.”

The street he sang to Díaz-Canel a part of “Patria y Vida”: “That the blood does not continue to flow for wanting to think differently / who told you that Cuba belongs to you / if my Cuba belongs to all my people“.

The video clip of “Homeland and Life” this week exceeded 10 million views on YouTube.

Despite the campaign against the singers of “Patria y Vida”, the Havana regime could not stop the success of the song on the island where it is a reason to imprison Cubans. The topic won in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Urban Song at the Latin Grammy 2021.

Magazine Rolling stone included “Patria y Vida” among the 50 best songs of 2021.

The recognitions to “Homeland and Life” in 2021 they make it clear that the one who has “very bad taste in music” is Díaz-Canel.