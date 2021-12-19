Paul vs Woodley 2 Live: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live the rematch fight: cards and box result today live online

Round 2 | Gutierrez already looses his hands but Amanda responds with a left to the chin that puts a stop to the European and the second round is history.

Round 2 | Miriam Gutierrez manages to survive the first round with a pure miracle but the Puerto Rican woman wants to go early to rest and starts the second by scoring good shots.

Round 1 | Serrano now starts the little machine to hit and drop shrapnel, putting Miriam in the ropes and receiving all the punishment. Let’s see if this doesn’t end early.

Round 1 | Straight left to start the fight by the Spanish Gutierrez and Serrano waits to try to do damage in counterattack.

We already have both fighters in the ring after a long presentation and the hour of the blows arrived. Vaaaaaaaamoooooooooos with the actions!

We reached the semifinal fight of this evening and it is the women’s turn. Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez are in charge of leaving the canvas very hot for the main fight between Paul and Woodley.

WHAT A FIGHT!@DeronWilliams takes down Frank Gore via split decision in a war #WilliamsGore | Order #PaulWoodleyhttps://t.co/K8evGXftD4pic.twitter.com/0RVlVR2HMx ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

One of the judges did not see the same as a servant and sees Gore as the winner but the others Deron Williams wins by split decision after being far superior in all four rounds exhibition we just had in Tampa.

Round 4 | The fight comes to an end and Williams raises his hands, feeling that he is the clear winner of this fight where his opponent quickly got tired and I can’t give any more show, especially in the last two rounds.

Round 4 | Good uppercut from Williams to open the last round and Gore recoils, walks around the ring and does not want to enter the exchange because he can come out very damaged.

Round 3 | That said, Gore can’t take it anymore and he only has to go and hug Deron so that he doesn’t hurt him anymore. We go to the last round of an intense exhibition match.

Round 3 | How crazy, these two are giving themselves tasty and Gore almost goes to the canvas, his body no longer gives him to continue delivering blows and see if he does not get knocked out of here.

Round 2 | Williams loses his head and pushes Gore who almost leaves the ring and asks for medical support to check his knee and can continue without problems.

Round 2 | Gore’s right wing of pure power that almost sent Williams to the canvas but held on to the corner and was saved by a pure miracle.

Round 2 | Now s Gore starts the second round releasing his right hand and leads Williams against the ropes, seeking to take refuge from the blows.

Round 1 | Tell Gore that this is not a fight, as the former NFL player constantly searches for the opponent’s body, who looks better prepared and responds with strong combinations.

We go with the stellar turns and we get to the fight between Deron Williams and Frank Gore, two athletes from other sports who now give way to boxing following in the footsteps of Jake Paul, who opened the market for celebrity fights.

From the hardwood to the ring @DeronWilliams is prepared for his boxing debut #WilliamsGore Starts NOW https://t.co/K8evGXftD4pic.twitter.com/rjshjhCiwJ ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

In a very close match that had to go to the decision of the judges, Liam Paro wins by split decision after 10 intense rounds where he tried the canvas but knew how to balance the cards.

“Five rounds, no more. Actually, less than five rounds. Actions speak louder than words. We have talked about this to the death. Time to shut this guy up and shut him up for the fucking time, “Paul told BoxingScene.com.

We are very close to see Jake Paul get in the ring and he does not fight anything worried, because that is what his expensive jewelry looks like through social networks.

We are waiting for the start of the stellar caryel of the night and the one that is already present in the arena is Tyron Woodley, who arrives with a fixed stare and shows complete concentration.

The Chosen One @TWooodley in the building #PaulWoodley starts in 30 minutes on SHO PPV https://t.co/K8evGXftD4pic.twitter.com/cq5XgEu1T4 ? SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Bookmakers favor a replay of the match, so Jake Paul leads with -260, that is, if you bet $ 260, you get $ 100.

“What better fight than between the highest paid number one and number two in boxing, that would generate the biggest paycheck of all. It will be a massive fight, my path leads to him “, declared Paul prior to the fight this Saturday.

Pay-per-view will begin airing at 8:00 PM Eastern and 5:00 PM Pacific. The fight between Paul and Woodley will begin at midnight Eastern and 9:00 PM PT. about.

The event will be broadcast by Showtime, so it can be contracted through pay TV servers, as well as through the Sho.com website at a cost of $ 59.99 dollars.

The first fight was on August 29 in an event scheduled for eight rounds where Jake Paul won by split decision, although Tyron Woodley did not accept the result assuring that he took several rounds and almost knock out the youtuber.

This is the complete billboard that we will have tonight at the AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida, which will star Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

-Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

-Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez

-Anthony Taylor vs Chris Avila

-Deron Williams vs Frank Gore

-J’Leon Love vs Marcus Oliveira

-Liam Paro vs Yomar lamo

The fight that was stipulated at the beginning was that of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, a match that promises to be the YouTuber’s second great challenge in the ring, But everything fell apart due to an injury to the youngest of the Fury family, something that the controversial fighter did not forget in his weigh-in against Tyron Woodley.

Once Woodley and The Problem Child hit the scale, it was time for the last head-to-head before the fight in Tampa Bay, but not to forget their first rival, Jake wore a quirky “Tommy this could be you” T-shirt and an arrow pointing at Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul is on the eve of a new boxing match but he puts his mind on the big heads of the sport and insists on challenging Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez, whom he promises to give more fight than Avni Yidirim.

“Fighting Canelo 100 percent. Look at this guy Avni Yildirim, his nickname was ‘The Turkish Warrior.’ He was able to fight Canelo, sat in the corner and gave up. He did not throw a punch “, declared this Thursday the youtuber.

“Why can he fight but I can’t? I’m bigger than that guy. I’m stronger,” added Paul, who also did not close the doors to fight his own brother.

Jake Paul was little concerned about the loss of Tommy Fury for this fight, as he said this Friday: “The show must go on. I had a responsibility to my fans to put on this show. I wanted to fight three times this year. And every fighter on the card, imagine the other fighters on the card getting the call saying the show is canceled. Many fighters live fighting paycheck to paycheck. They need this in their lives.

Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, already sends his good vibes through his official Twitter account: “The boy is centered. I love you Jake Paul.”

Hello Hello hello. Good afternoon and welcome. Today we have one of the last big boxing shows in 2021 and face Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

The former UFC champion had to come to this fight as an emerging fighter and it is that Tommy Fury will be the rival of the controversial youtuber but a few weeks ago he got out of the race.

The preliminary fights They will start at 20:00 ET from Tampa, Florida and here we will take you everything that happens at the moment from now.