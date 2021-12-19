PBKreviews disassembles the 1,800 euro Sony Xperia and you better take good care of it

The brand new Xperia Pro-I, Sony’s first mobile with a 1-inch camera, is very complex to open and repair according to PBKreviews.

If we ignore the luxury market and also the exclusive preparations of caviar and the like, surely it is Sony who sells the most expensive smartphone on the planet, and it is that having the best mobile photography with a sensor no less than 1 inch it had to come at a price.

Specifically, 1,800 euros of the wing for those privileged who can acquire it in the few markets where the Minato firm sells its most advanced mobile, this Sony Xperia Pro-I that presents superlative photography and cutting specs premium along with the characteristic minimalist design and the careful finishes, a hallmark of Sony.

It is a differential smartphone, heir to the technology of the acclaimed Sony Alpha cameras with a quad module featuring pretty awesome features, and that we detail here:

12 MP wide (f / 2.0-4.0), 24mm, 1 ”, 2.4µm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP ultrawide (f / 2.2), 16mm, 1 / 2.55 “, 124º, Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP telephoto (f / 2.4), 50mm, 1 / 2.9 “, PDAF, 2x optical zoom, OIS

0.3 MP depth, ToF 3D

Zeiss lenses, Zeiss T * coating, LED flash, HDR, 12-bit RAW, technology eye tracking, video [email protected]/ 25/30/60 / 120fps HDR, 5-axis EIS, OIS

It is surely the world’s most advanced smartphone in mobile photography, at least on paper, although 1,800 euros will throw back more than one before even knowing the conclusions of PBKreviews in a teardown quite revealing: the Sony Xperia Pro-I is very complex to repair.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is official with a great camera and a price of 1,800 euros

This is the guts of the Sony Xperia Pro-I: take good care of it because it will be very difficult to repair

As you will see in the video of the popular teardown channel, this Xperia Pro-I is nothing like the Xperia 1 III of which it does. maintains most components and specifications, because the truth is that the motherboards and the internal design of both smartphones are completely different. The focus here was on leaving enough space for the sensors …

Be that as it may, the difficulties begin now with its glass back in matte finish, as it is very easy to damage when removing it even if the operation is common: soften the adhesive and apply pressure with a plastic pick or suction cup to remove it.

Done this, it is possible to go disassembling the entire device piece by piece, although for example the Usb connector, something delicate and that can break with use, it is connected to the motherboard with a flat cable harness, but behind a bunch of components that will have to be previously removed and replaced once the USB-C has been replaced.

The conclusion of the tests is summarized in those 3 points out of 10 that they give the Xperia Pro-I in repairability, for the 6/10 that the Xperia 1 III had achieved.

Another usual repair, a screen change will require practically 100% disassembly from the device before releasing the flat cable that connects it to the motherboard.

Also, it’s good to check everything the space occupied by a first-rate photographic system, as well as taking a look at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that no heat dissipation systems have been implemented specific to him, which could explain the slowing down and overheating issues seen in some reviews. The most curious thing is that yes there are copper or graphite foils in other chips.

Definitely, PBKreviews rates Xperia Pro-I 3/10 for repairability for the 6/10 points that his cousin the Xperia 1 III had collected, so if you finally get one of these critters, take care of it like gold on cloth or you will have enough problems. He who warns is not a traitor, he is a warning …!

