Pedro Aquino would add to the casualties of foreign players

It is clear that this winter market will be one of the ones that will see the most changes in the roster of the Eagles of America compared to recent seasons. It is that despite the fact that highs and lows have already been confirmed, the Stove Soccer it continues to present cases of elements that could be added to both camps. Perhaps, recently, the one who joined the versions of approaching the exit door, is Pedro Aquino.

The Peruvian who ended the semester involved in controversy for the treatment of his injury and for his participation in those conditions with the selection of his country despite the doctors suggesting rest, would follow in the footsteps of Nicolas Benedetti, who will continue his career in the Mazatlan FC, and that, probably, Renato Ibarra, which will go to the Xolos of Tijuana, Y Sebastian Cordova, which will possibly do the same on the way to the UANL Tigers.

Apparently, according to a report by TUDN journalist Gibrán Araige, Pedro Aquino could abandon the Eagles of America for two proposals that would be from different teams of the Premier league. In this regard, the communicator added that the directive has not yet evaluated the proposals, but that the protagonist does intend to undertake a trip to Europe.

How the quota of foreigners would be in the América squad with the departure of Pedro Aquino

If the proposal is true and if it becomes a reality, the establishment of the main team of the institution cream blue who drives Santiago Solari, it would come off in this winter market, so far, of three players born outside the Aztec territory: Nicolas Benedetti, Renato Ibarra and, the recently added, Pedro Aquino.

Leonardo Suárez has not yet been found an addressee

Another of the players appointed by the board to drain the quota of foreigners in the squad of Santiago Solari from the Eagles of America, is Leonardo Suarez. According to a report by César Caballero, a journalist for the international signal ESPN, they have not yet found a suitor where he can continue his career in 2022.