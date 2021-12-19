Pedro Aquino’s idea for the beginning of 2022

The Stove Soccer of America club it is revolutionized. First by the incorporation of Diego Valdes and the low of Nicolas Benedetti, and later by different -still- rumors such as the arrival of Jonathan Dos Santos and the outputs of Sebastián Córdova to the UANL Tigers, from Renato Ibarra to the Xolos of Tijuana and of Pedro Aquino to Premier league?

That was what circulated in the last hours of Saturday, December 18. That is why at Águilas Monumental we got into action and, as we usually do, we went directly to the source to reliably convey yes Santiago Solari could lose or not an alternative in the midfield in the pre-game Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

In that sense, someone from Pedro Aquino He confessed that the midfielder, like the rest of his teammates, is currently enjoying the holidays and that, for next December 26, he intends to present himself on day one of the preseason to face 2022 as a player of the Eagles of America.

In that direction, the Peruvian wants to leave behind the turbulence he experienced at the end of 2021 with his injury and with the call for his team involved in round-trip communications between the FPF and the board of the institution cream blue, to focus on the main objective that the Indiecito which is the championship of the first division of the Mexico soccer.

Jonathan Dos Santos would be the second discharge of Club América

Jonathan Dos Santos is back in the orbit of the Eagles of America. Apparently, according to a report from the TUDN signal portal, the midfielder who days ago was free of LA Galaxy of the Major League Soccer of the U.S, it would be just details of becoming a new element cream blue. In the week there would be news about it.