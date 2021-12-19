Pinar del Río RECTIFIED with Athlete of the Year award – Complete Swing

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

The pressure definitely works. Cuba is no longer the same as before, when decisions were made and were irrevocable, regardless of the position of popular opinion. The power of social networks has an incredible influence, today, in the decisions that are made on any matter worldwide and the Greater Antilles is no exception.

In recent days, the case of the extraclass Cuban fighter of the Greco-Roman style has been news, Mijaín López, who obtained his fourth gold medal in summer appointments during the Olympic edition of Tokyo 2020 last August, registering his name among the most important athletes in history under the five rings.

This achievement gave Mijaín the distinction of Best Athlete of Cuba in the Year 2021 in individual sport, a lauro that almost no fan or specialist of Cuban sports doubted, although in his native province, Pinar del Río, this result did not It earned him to be the most outstanding athlete in the territory. Such an award fell surprisingly to the boxer Roniel Iglesias, also Olympic champion of Tokyo 2020, in a decision without valid argument, according to popular criteria.

It may interest you: ANOTHER SCANDAL: Mijaín López WAS Athlete of the Year in Cuba BUT NOT from Pinar del Río

Immediately, social networks literally “turned on” with the subject and from Swing Completo we contributed our grain of sand, sharing the statements made by Mijaín himself to the journalist Ernesto Amaya Esquivel from Tele Pinar, in which he described the result of the vote in his native province as unheard of and his disgust was such that he refused to travel to his homeland to collect the Sports Moment of the Year award, considering that some in Pinar del Río they didn’t want it.

However, today, December 18, a publication made on the website of Tele Pinar, as an OFFICIAL NOTE, informed all the followers of the sport in the province and the country that the local authorities had rectified their previous decision and decided to award a prize shared between Mijaín and Roniel, as best athletes from Pinar del Río in 2021.

Next, we reproduce verbatim the aforementioned OFFICIAL NOTE:

The Provincial Directorate of Sports in Pinar del Río in an extraordinary meeting with the press of the province reported: that Mijaín López is a symbol in Pinar del Río, Cuba and the world and has the recognition of all our people and the sports movement.

The multi-time Olympic and world champion Mijaín López was recognized with the category Best Athlete of the Year, which constitutes the most important distinction that INDER has approved, which distinguishes him as the most outstanding athlete at the provincial and national level.

He was also selected as Best Male Individual Athlete in the province, which coincides with the same category that recognizes it at the national level this year.

Based on the criteria and reasoning of our people, and other specialists from the provincial INDER and from different spheres of society, on Mijaín’s feat of obtaining fourth Olympic gold and being our province the only one to have two champions in Tokyo 2020, decided to grant the Horseshoe Giant, the award of Best Athlete of the Year, which he will share on this occasion with the multi-time Olympic and world champion Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo.

In the same way, the recognition categories reported above are ratified.

The awards gala for our athletes will take place on December 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the José Jacinto Milanés Theater.

It may interest you: SCANDAL: Olympic Champion LEFT OUT of Athletes of the Year in Cuba

Here there are plenty of comments. Did you have to wait that long to realize this? Was it necessary for this whole affair with Mijaín López to become another scandal within Cuban sports for the correct decision to be made?

Out of respect for my countless friends from Pinar del Río, I do not write a joke that is usually made by the friend of the house and Cuban baseball star, José Ariel Contreras, in his assiduous visits to «The Complete Swing Show», stellar program of our YouTube channel.

And you, dear reader, what do you think about this? Leave your comments, you already know where.