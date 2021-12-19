POCO X4, departure date, price, models and everything we think we know about them

There is no room for doubt. Xiaomi is already preparing its new family of devices called POCO X4. And it is that seeing the tremendous success that they have had during this same year with the launch of the well-known POCO X3 NFC and POCO X3 Pro, no wonder the Chinese firm is working very carefully on the next generation to bring highly capable devices to market at attractive prices.

We already have enough information about all the models that this new generation will have and it is that, apparently, There will be up to four devices that will make up this range from next year 2022. In this post we are going to review all of them and we will tell you all the information that we have been able to gather in this regard.

POCO X4: departure date

When will these four devices hit the market? Well here the vast majority of rumors suggest that the official launch of all of them will take place from the first quarter of the year 2022, with the POCO X4 and POCO X4 NFC being the first to arrive to later join the POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 Pro.





If we look back, the truth is that we can say that these devices are already taking time to appear, since the previous one POCO X3 NFC (which was the first to arrive), launched in September 2020, so it is clear that Xiaomi is taking too long.

The one that does completely fall within the standard is the Pro variant, since it was also launched in the first quarter of 2021 (specifically in the month of March), Therefore, its renewal could reach our market on a similar date to complete its natural cycle in this way.

POCO X4: price and availability

In this section, we have to draw on the antecedents that precede this future generation: The POCO X3 NFC and POCO X3 Pro were launched with an official price of 199 euros in its first days of putting it on sale, so it is expected that the new generation may have a price at least similar but, In no case, will it exceed the barrier of 300 euros.

Undoubtedly, this will mean that these terminals maintain the fantastic value for money presented by their current generation, and that is This is undoubtedly one of the great assets of POCO compared to its rivals in the competition.

POCO X4: up to four models will complete the range





Precisely, before commenting on all the information about this range of products, we have to talk about the four models that have been filtered from this new POCO family. Thanks to the well-known filter Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles We have been able to know that the POCO X4 range will consist of:

Rumors and leaks from the entire POCO X4 family

To finish, we also have to talk of course about everything that is expected of these four models although, to tell the truth, at the moment there is not much information about it, although Yes, the key aspects of each of the teams that will make up this range are known.

Starting with the LITTLE X4, everything seems to indicate that this device will be quite similar to the Redmi Note 11 Pro that Xiaomi presented a few months ago in China, showing the main feature of mounting a panel signed by Samsung with 6.67 ″ AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, very interesting given the range of products we are talking about.





In addition, something surprising about the different leaks that have arisen in this regard, is that Xiaomi would put aside the processors of the Qualcomm firm giving way to a Mediatek Dimensity 920 chip, which would be accompanied by a 5,160 mAh battery compatible with 67W fast charge and even cameras with a 108 megapixel main sensor.

On the other hand, if we look at the information about the LITTLE X4 Pro, It is rumored that, in this case yes, Xiaomi would bet on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 6000 mAh battery given the clear gaming orientation of this product as it happens in the current generation.

As for the rest of the devices that would complete the range, such as the POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 NFC Well, we would like to tell you some more information, but the only thing we have about them is their own certification information, but there is no evidence of any relevant characteristic beyond that both are expected to mount Mediatek processors of different ranges.