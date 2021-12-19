Polkadot foresees Web3 disruption with multiple parachain launches

The open source blockchain platform Polkadot announced the launch of its first parachains (or parallelized chain) aimed at improving interoperability between multiple blockchains.

According to the announcement, Polkadot’s team spent five years developing the parachains, which were assigned to teams through auctions, namely Acala, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astar and Clover.

With individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem, auction winners will be able to lease spaces on the Polkadot relay chain for up to 96 weeks at a time.. Developed by Polkadot founder and Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Relay Chain helps coordinate consensus and communication between parachains:

“And as the ecosystem grows, especially with the incipient emergence of metaverses, dozens of protocols will become increasingly visible. In that scenario, there will not be a single chain of blocks, but we will have several interconnected chains ”.

Today, Dec 18th, join the epic party to celebrate the official launch of the network! Tune into the #PolkadotParachainParty to hear from Polkadot founders @gavofyork and @rphmeier, as well as from the first parachain auction winners. We start at 6pm CEThttps: //t.co/R7Ygc4gbUh – Polkadot (@Polkadot) December 18, 2021

With just over 5 years of existence, Polkadot (DOT) is in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. The ecosystem intends to increase its current slot allocation from five to 100 parachain slots, the maximum capacity for Relay Chain.

However, “not all of these slots will be allocated through parachain slot auctions, as some will be used for governance-enabled common good parachains and parathreads,” the announcement reads. According to Wood:

“The parachain model was created with the belief that the future of Web3 will involve many different types of blockchains working together. Just as the current version of the Internet meets different needs, blockchains must be able to provide a variety of services. Parachains solve this. “

In an attempt to accelerate smart contract initiatives in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), Iota recently announced the launch of a decentralized network of layer one smart contracts called Assembly.

As Cointelegraph reported, Assembly uses the existing Iota architecture to operate in parallel as a symbiotic and autonomous bridge. Explaining the details, Dominik Schiener, co-founder and president of the Iota Foundation, said: