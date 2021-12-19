Poncho de Nigris He could lose his life! Talk about what happened

The famous actor Poncho de Nigris has finally spoken about his serious incident and pointed out that they are still alive miracleBecause their driver fell asleep and they collided with a retaining wall on one of the most dangerous roads in Mexico.

After the grave was unveiled incident car suffered by Poncho de Nigris, the actor and presenter spoke on his social networks and explained that it was all because the driver fell asleep and they collided with a retaining wall.

Before announcing the tragedy that his family experienced, the influencer shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories about his journey and the presence of Dj Alem, Finisho and Orlando Cavazos, in addition to the driver of the truck, could be appreciated.

In fact, it was Poncho himself who said that he suffered an incident on the road and all his followers were concerned.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that it was a quite strong altercation, since he explained that “miraculously” they are alive.

As explained by the native of Monterrey, the driver who was driving the truck fell asleep at the wheel.

That was what caused them to crash into a retaining wall and he described the event as a miracle for them, as the road was filled with many high-speed trailers.

He also said that he and all his companions were unharmed and although it was only the scare, he considers the result to be a true miracle.

We are alive to a miracle with the amount of trailers that were coming at high speed. Thank God we are fine. It was just the shock and the miracle that nothing happened to us ”.

He also announced that he will stay away from social networks for a while, since as a result of the mishap, he feels that his energy has gone and he wants to assimilate what he has just experienced recently.

It should be noted that the incident happened on a highway in Monterrey, considered one of the most dangerous in Mexico, which is why what the Mexican actor experienced was even more worrying.

Alfonso de Nigris Guajardo was born on March 3, 1973 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he is the son of Alfonso de Nigris Dávila and Leticia Guajardo Cantú, he is the eldest of the brothers Antonio de Nigris and Aldo de Nigris.

He graduated from ITESM Campus Monterrey with a Bachelor of Business Administration and began his career in show business after participating in the second season of the reality show, Big Brother (Mexico).