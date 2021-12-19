Possible after the Family Nursing exam?

Álex Mayer, vice president of AME; and Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM.

The Covid-19 has accelerated digitization in all areas, but it continues to be a challenge as evidenced by the access test to Family and Community Nursing. An exercise held telematically that has been highly questioned and that drastically closes the door to a ‘renewal’ of the MIR exam.

This idea, that of migrate to a purely digital MIR, is not new; It was already defended years ago by the former director general of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health, Carlos Moreno, back in 2018. Also, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Carlos Moreno’s predecessor, assured on the set of Medical Writing that the telematic MIR was “a possibility”. “I think that if the MIR has to go somewhere, it is also towards a greater weight also of digital skills and, why not say it, achieve a paperless MIR, both in its implementation and in its management “, he highlighted in the debate organized by this newspaper.

However, both residents and medical students consider that, after some episodes that have occurred in recent months, such as the “problematic” platform enabled for the allocation of MIR places or the expected Nursing exam, it has been shown that Health does not It has neither the tools nor the computer support necessary to take this important step. In fact, the current director general of Professional Regulation, Vicenç Martínez, has not ruled on the possibility raised by his predecessor.

Is it possible to implement a digital MIR in Spain?

For Alex Mayer, vice president of the Spanish MIR Association (AME), a system that can support a telematic MIR, at the moment, “does not exist” or, at least, “The Ministry of Health does not have it”. “It is complex,” explains the resident, who recalls the problems that arose with the telematic choice of places and that, he continues, received the rejection of the entire medical community. “Only with the telematic election of the MIR there have been many problems because it was a system that did not offer guarantees. This is not the time to get into something of this draft”Mayer argues.

Like the Asociación MIR España, medical students are also “categorically” opposed to the possibility of an exercise via online. In this regard, Luciana Nechifor, president of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), argues that the problem not only lies in the fact that the Ministry of Health does not have the relevant computer support, but also considers that such an extensive examination, with a duration of four and a half hours, would cause “visual fatigue” and would “significantly” harm the performance of applicants.

On the other hand, the medical student highlights the “high” economic cost that would entail the implementation of a system that was at the height of the “deployment” of an exam to which thousands and thousands of graduates attend. “In addition, it should be ensured that all candidates can take the exam,” continues the president of CEEM, insisting that resources should be allocated to ensure equal access to the enabled platform.

Drawing on his own experience, Nechifor recalls the difficulties the students had to face while taking the exams. on-line in the toughest moments of the pandemic, especially for connection problems.



How to guarantee security in a digital MIR?

After holding the entrance exam to the title of Family and Community Nursing Specialist, There were not a few opponents and professors who denounced an alleged fraud committed by several applicants who copied and disseminated the questions through social networks. Therefore, one of the great ‘fears’ of students and residents before the hypothetical implementation of a digital MIR exam is the guarantee of security.

“It must be ensured that the applicant does not use material that is not allowed, which, in the case of the MIR, is none; you cannot consult anything during the exam. Telematically, how do you control it? With cameras? ”Asks the vice president of the Spanish MIR Association.

For her part, Luciana Nechifor points out that, although the Council appeals to individual responsibility as future healthcare personnel, are aware that some candidates might try to inflict the rules.

For this reason, both residents and students agree that a ‘French-style’ MIR in Spain is “impossible”. “It is too big for us and there are more urgent questions”, concludes the president of the students. “It would be surreal and would benefit very few candidates,” adds the vice president of AME.



Is Spain ready for a ‘French-style’ MIR?

In 2018, three years after its introduction, French administrations digitized the national specialization tests for doctors (ECN, for its acronym in French) which became the computerized national classification tests (iNEC). Unlike our country, the French MIR consists of three tests lasting three hours each. On the one hand, a questionnaire of 18 clinical records; another test with 120 questions and, finally, 30 questions on scientific articles in text comment mode.

All tests are performed with a digital tablet and the system requires the candidate to answer a question in order to continue with the test, without having the option of returning to the previous page.

As this newspaper addressed, the main reasons that led the French Ministries of Health and Education to change the traditional model for examining access to the medical specialty were two: economic and educational. At that time, the conversion to the digital model allowed the savings of 4 million euros, the publication of the final results was obtained within a maximum period of 10 days and more than 16,000 paper copies were recycled.