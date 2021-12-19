Priest revealed how Vicente Fernández’s last hours were

The death of Vicente Fernandez has brought some controversy about the date on which his death occurred. However, father Óscar Sánchez Barba, who accompanied the family in the last moments of the singer, made several important clarifications.

In an interview with the Ventaneando program, he indicated part of what was experienced at dawn on December 12 with the celebrity.

“Gerardo (Fernández) called me from Saturday 11, I was at mass at 7 and heard someone calling me, but I can’t answer at mass, and it was him, he told me ‘if you can come and give him the anointing of the sick ‘, but he already told me, broken, crying, I said’ yes, why not? I immediately go ‘and I went ”.

In his statement he also denied Gustavo Alvite, host and friend of Vicente Fernández, who said that the family did not say the date of the artist’s true death.

“The whole family was gathered there, and well we prayed to him there and I put the holy oils on him, I put them on him, when he arrived at the hospital, the day he arrived, and when he left, that is, eight hours before or nine, something Well, that they called him, because it was on the 12th, which was very significant for him too, because he was very Guadalupano.

Likewise, Sánchez Barba detailed what the last moments of Chente’s life were like.

“I think he was conscious, because they spoke to him in his ear, and he made signs that he understood, for example, Cuquita said ‘let’s go home’ and he said with his mouth, it seemed that he was saying ‘home, let’s go home, I love you ‘, a very strong moment, very emotional, of affection, of a great union between all, because there they all, one by one, were parading hugging him, kissing him ”.

The father also said that he avoided visiting the charro in the hospital, and that he only had communication with Gerardo Fernández.

The accusations of Vicente Fernández’s compadre

In a post on Facebook, Gustavo Alvite spoke of alleged irregularities in the handling of the death of the interpreter of ‘Divine women‘.

“The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the point of lying on the date so that it impacts more, hits me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it ”, wrote.

It also indicated: “His image, his voice and respect for the people were the three points that supported his physical integrity. They ordered Juan José, his assistant, not to pass it on to me on his cell phone. They isolated him. They decided from then on for him. We no longer communicate. My friends told me: go find it. Never went.