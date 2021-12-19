Pumas is already starting to run from behind for the Clausura 2022

Pumas UNAM was the only large team that entered the Semifinals of the Liguilla del Grita México Apertura 2021. The team took advantage of the clean and jerk of the last good results of the regular phase to dispatch Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, to beat America with authority in the Azteca Stadium and then sell very dearly his defeat against the champion Atlas.

The performance and intensity shown by Los Auriazules in the most important moments of the championship excited the fans with a promising future. Concrete reinforcements in certain places on the playing field would finish shaping a competitive team.

However, Los del Pedregal is, for the moment, the only large team that did not incorporate renowned elements to its roster. Much more concerned about their yields, America added Diego Valdés, to whom they paid in a millionaire sum, Cruz Azul has already made the signing of Christian Tabó official from Puebla and Chivas will stay with Roberto Alvarado on loan.

The plan of the University Club is to add two incorporations and continue strengthening the first team with the Basic Forces, an idea that it has been implementing for years and that does not offer immediate results. Severe financial problems also constantly haunt the institution.

The little investment and the bad planning of transfers, as cheap as they are, does not help to achieve titles. It is no coincidence that Pumas is the cast of the category with more years without being champion …