Qatar, test passed in the Arab Cup: World goal 2022

Algeria was proclaimed Arab Cup champion after beat Tunisia 0-2 in the final played at the Al Bayt stadium. The meeting went to extra time and they decided it the goals of Sayoud and Brahimi. The team led by Bougherra achieves its first title. The tournament has served as a preparation and test for the Qatar World Cup 2022, whose final will be disputed exactly one year from now. It will be a historic milestone for the region and the country of the Middle East, which already counts the days and hours for the start of the competition.

The Arab Cup, which took place from November 30 to December 18, has been a overall success and the organization has been very satisfied with the results. The public has turned upside down with their selections and has filled with color the stands of all stadiums creating a great atmosphere. The Qatari fans vibrated with their selection during the first phase and he was very close to contesting the final, but he was left with honey on his lips. She was defeated in a vibrant semifinal against Algeria which was decided in the 14th minute of the second half discount. However, lFélix Sánchez’s have once again shown a great level and they already put the focus on the appointment of 2022.

The Qatar World Cup it will also be the world of technology. The organization has prepared the most recent technological innovations to apply in all areas and the aspects that will surround the tournament. From the new air conditioning system in the stadiums to maintain a stable temperature throughout the venue to access to the entrances through a virtual system going through the short distance between several of the venues, which will allow you to go to even more than one game on the same day. Several fans have already completed this ‘challenge’ in the pilot test that has been the Arab Cup.

QATAR SOCCER FIFA ARAB CUPDoha (Qatar), 12/15/2021.- Outside view of the Al Thumama Stadium before the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 semi final soccer match between Qatar and Algeria in Doha, Qatar, December 15, 2021 (Qatar) EFE / EPA / NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL (EFE)



It will be the first football world cup that is disputed in the Middle East and it will do so in a month, a priori, somewhat strange (from November 21 to December 18) and different than usual. The dates have been chosen because they are the months of less heat in Qatar, with an average of 25-26 degrees in the last 10 years.

Amazing stadiums and total control

Seven of the eight stadiums that will be venues have been inaugurated or remodeled in the last two years. Since 2010, when Qatar gave him the 2022 World Cup, the Qatari country was marked as objective the construction of innovative fields and at the forefront. The 974 Stadium, inaugurated just three weeks ago, owes its name to the Qatari telephone code (+974) and the exact number of shipping containers that have been used in its construction, giving rise to a very peculiar and striking design. .

It is expected that, during the World Cup, more than a million fans pass through the Qatari country. The organization will control everything from the Aspire Command and Control Center, located next to the prestigious academy. From that place the security and control of the eight World Cup venues is centralized and work will be carried out at full capacity 24 hours a day. In the control area you can see several screens in which the operation of each stadium is marked, the incidents and everything that happens in their surroundings. The systems monitor the number of fans using each gate in each game and can communicate in seconds with the staff working at each stadium. Algeria won the Arab Cup Y Qatar, as a country, has passed the dress rehearsal and he is already on his way to his most anticipated tournament.