Ramos does not give up – AS.com

After having debuted on November 28 with PSG, Sergio Ramos he had not re-entered a summons. The camero had been low in the last four games of the Parisian team due to an alleged muscular fatigue that had prevented him from training with the rest of his teammates. This week, the former Real Madrid player trained with normal Y PSG has reported that he is no longer on the disabled list. Pochettino has referred to him in the press conference prior to Sunday’s game. “Sergio has trained well, we will see if he will be on the bench and if he will play, “he said.

The PSG faces the modest Feignies-Aulnoye, who plays in the National 3, equivalent to fifth division French, so the match does not require a high physical load and is a golden opportunity for Ramos is picking up the pace. The objective is that the one in Beds is at 100% physically for the eighths end of the Champions against Real Madrid that will take place between the months of February and March.

Ramos landed in Paris in July and, since then, the defender has played only one match. It was on November 28, the day he made his debut for PSG against Saint-Étienne in a game in which he played all 90 minutes. From then on, the muscular fatigue had prevented him from training normally, but the player wants to show that he is still to give the maximum level in the elite.