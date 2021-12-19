Raúl Araiza claims to be in the best moment of his life with his physical appearance

The mexican driver Raul Araiza He has had several successes this year, after he returned to soap operas with the production ‘La Desalmada’ and with his new relationship with Margarita Vega, despite the criticism that has been generated in this regard.

And it is that the actor had begun the relationship with the model -20 years his junior- after ending his courtship with the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar. “There is the ‘collagen’ my brother, that’s the secret! I already have her all suck, ”Araiza said with a laugh to the media a few days ago.

“The truth is that Mara [como la llama de cariño]It has been a relationship in the best moment of my life. I’m really enjoying my life, it shows, because a lot of people tell me so. I do not realize why I am happy, it is not that I have been unhappy, but hey, there are moments, “said the 57-year-old HOY presenter.

However, to keep up with the Mexican model, she admitted that she also tries to take care of herself with diet and exercise to keep feeling good. “I try to take care of my diet, and from this [la belleza], I have put the serum … Yes I have put Botox twice, but it does not catch me, “he said at an event in Mexico City. “Beauty hurts, they say,” he said.

In this sense, he reiterated that his new girlfriend fills him internally and is the most important thing in this new stage of his life. “Margarita is something that I was really looking for (…) She is a fun woman and like a good Colombian, everything is dance, joy… She is intense and passionate, especially in her career, also in the relationship, but she needed a partner like that. At last I found someone who brings out the best in me ”, commented Negro Araiza in an interview with the Reforma portal.

However, something that he did not point out was the disease that he suffers and that can cause him to lose his voice permanently. With a diagnosis of Spasmodic Dysphonia, he has suffered severe pain that forces him to inject and take rest. According to sources close to the driver, he could take a break for the month of February and seek different solutions within the United States to treat himself.