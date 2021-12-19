Raúl Araiza suffers from an incurable disease and worries his followers

The presenter of the Hoy program received the medical diagnosis during the morning magazine broadcast. This is the treatment you must follow to ensure your recovery.

The host of the Hoy program, Raúl Araiza, received a live medical diagnosis that has left his followers concerned. On Friday the production of the morning magazine took a specialist to the set to evaluate him and indicate what is happening with his health.

For a few days, viewers have been wondering what happens to his voice as they have noticed some alterations.

Araiza underwent a nasoendoscopy, Dr. Francisco Saynes, who examined him said that he had also interviewed the actor to be able to make a more accurate diagnosis.

Saynes said that Araiza suffers from a vocal cord wear caused by his profession. “What he has is an excess in the use of the voice by the profession,” added the specialist. He also clarified that other causes that could be generating this problem in his voice are climate changes and exposure to air conditioning.

“In this case, the inflamed vocal cords do not allow an adequate closure of these structures and that makes it have that ‘brandy’ voice that people say,” said Saynes.

The specialist also stressed that there is no cure for this condition, however “El Negro” Araiza will have to undergo a treatment that requires anti-inflammatories and a lot of rest to be able to take care of his voice.