Raúl Jiménez is destroyed in Wolverhampton after drawing against Chelsea

Wolves and Chelsea equalized without goals in a new day of the Premier League and the fans exploded with fury against Raúl Jiménez for his scoring drought.

December 19, 2021 · 13:09 hs

The England league continues its march despite the outbreaks of covid-19 in the teams and the first distances in the standings are already beginning to be seen between the leaders and those who will fight to avoid relegation to the second division.

On the day of this Sunday, Wolverhampton had to host Chelsea, who needed to win to be able to stay on top and not let Manchester City escape.

Although both teams proposed the idea of ​​an earthly game to be able to reach the opposing goal with the possession of the ball, the truth is that they failed to draw differences from each other and ended up equalizing 0-0.

At the end of the match, the Wolves fans attacked Raúl Jiménez harshly for accumulating another match without being able to score, being the fifth in a row since that time he played against West Ham.

Faced with this scoring drought, criticism was on the rise against the Mexican and some even dare to present statistical data that indicate that there are many compatriots who are going through a better present than Lobo.

Few games will subtract the former Club América to redeem itself and arrive in the best way to the double playoff date that El Tri will face at the end of January against Jamaica and Costa Rica for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.