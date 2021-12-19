Real Madrid crashed into the Cádiz wall and ‘Choco’ Lozano was injured

Cádiz drew a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in a match corresponding to matchday 18 of the Spanish League, in which Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano started, but left due to injury.

The Whites were unable to continue their ten-match winning streak after this draw in a match that they clearly dominated, had 34 shots, but could not overcome Argentine Jeremías Ledesma.

The visitors resisted, the last 15 minutes with almost all their players in the area and clearing balls as if it were a wall, accepting the tie and threatening an effective counterattack that they brushed twice.

The white team was superior to Cádiz, but could not transform it into great dangerous occasions beyond a distant shot by Uruguayan Fede Valverde in the 24th minute that Jéremias Ledesma cleared for a corner kick.

Before the end of the first half, ‘Choco’ Lozano collided with the Brazilian Éder Militao and took the worst part. The catracho could not continue for the second half, was replaced by muscular discomfort and Álvaro Negredo entered in his place.

Carlo Ancelotti kept his spine for the match against Cádiz with the changes of Uruguayan Fede Valverde for the Croatian Luka Modric, already negative in coronavirus but not fit to play, and Lucas Vázquez for the injured Dani Carvajal, while the Andalusian team presents a forward formed by ‘Choco’ Lozano and Rubén Sobrino.

Ancelotti also gives the ownership to Eden Hazard, as he already announced in the press conference on Saturday. It will be the first time that the Belgian has played with Real Madrid since last September 28.