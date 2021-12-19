Real Madrid draws against Cádiz at the Bernabéu; Choco Lozano has a duel with Militao

2021-12-19

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Real Madrid-Cádiz

– TO REST! Real Madrid has not been able to break the defense of Cádiz (0-0). Choco Lozano came out with muscle problems and possibly stays in the locker room for the complement. 45 ‘Just one more minute is added. Lozano manages to recover, but Negredo warms up. 44 & # 39; It seems that Choco cannot continue. He is lying in his sleep and appears to be suffering from muscle discomfort after his impact with Militao. 43 ‘ EYE! The match for Choco Lozano is stopped. The Honduran again had another clash with Militao and the forward takes the worst part. 41 ‘Foul by Choco Lozano on Militao. The Honduran is alone against the world.

40 & # 39; New Lucas center and go back to catch Ledesma. 38 ‘Possession of the ball: Real Madrid with 83% and Cádiz with 17%. 35 & # 39; It seems strange that Madrid turns to the right wing when in the last games all danger is led by Vinicius. 33 ‘And now a bad center to the Casemiro area. Catch Ledesma without problems. 31 ‘Foul by Kroos from the right and ended in a foul on goalkeeper Ledesma. 30 ‘The marker does not move in the’ White House ‘. We continue without goals.

29 & # 39; Encontronazo between Mendy and Alejo. The Cadiz flyer ends up apologizing to the French. 28 ‘Complicated the game for Choco. Militao won’t let him breathe. 26 & # 39; Yellow card for Casemiro for a clear foul on Alejo. 24 & # 39; Choco Lozano’s center from the left, nobody gets to finish off and Alaba checks. 22 ‘ UUUYYY! Great shot by Fede Valverde from outside the area and Ledesma flies to send it to the corner. So far the clearest of the game. 20 & # 39; Choco slips when he was looking for the ball and Militao comes out playing. 18 & # 39; Mendy’s shot that touches the yellow rear and goes to a corner. 16 & # 39; Benzema center that Ledesma leaves alive in the small area, but no one from Madrid can come to connect. The scare passes. 15 ‘Well, the white team tries, but without bringing so much clarity. Cádiz defends well.

12 & # 39; Militao foul on Choco Lozano when the Honduran tried to control. 10 & # 39; First minutes very stuck in the center of the field. 9 & # 39; Fali shot after a corner from Cádiz that had no effect. The visit dared. 7 & # 39; Kroos corner kick and Fede Valverde caught it first, although it was deflected. 6 ‘ NEAR! Good wall between Vinicius and Benzema, the Brazilian receives to shoot, but the shot hits the defense and goes to the corner. 5 ‘Dangerous center of Mendy and the defense of Cádiz responds. Control the archer. 4 & # 39; Long possession of Madrid that ends in a bad pass from Benzema to Lucas. 2 & # 39; Choco Lozano playing alone in front before the departure of Militao and praises. 1 ‘Lucas Vázquez playing on the right in the absence of Carvajal. – THE BALL MOVED! Real Madrid and Cádiz meet for matchday 18 of the Spanish league.

– Karim Benzema, scoring leader in LaLiga with 13 goals, is turning 34 this Sunday. Will you celebrate with triumph? – It is worth mentioning that this is the last game of the year to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. – One of the novelties in Real Madrid’s 11 is Hazard. Ancelotti had anticipated that the Belgian would start after overcoming the physical discomfort. – Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano He has five goals this season in LaLiga and you already know what it is to score against Real Madrid, as he did it in 2019 with Girona and in 2020 with Cádiz.

Confirmed lineups Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Hazard and Benzema.

Cadiz: Ledesma: Akapo, Fali, Juan Cala, Espino; Alarcón, Johnson, Alex Fernández, Alejo; Nephew and Lozano.