” Real Madrid is very interested in signing Haaland ”

2021-12-19
Erling haaland It is the ‘9’ of the moment. The Norwegian striker, who will not be in the next World Cup in Qatar, interests all the greats of Europe, but especially the Real Madrid, a club that could surprise with its recruitment in the 2022 summer market.
This is how Borussia Dortmund marches in the Bundelisga table
In an interview for the medium Bild, Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, assured that the merengue team is following in the footsteps of the young attacker.
” No matter where I go, everyone tells you about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid is very interested in him. I could name another 25 teams now, but I know for sure. ”
But nevertheless, Watzke continued to leave the possibility that he can continue his career in the Dortmund. ” It may be that he will go, but it may also be that he will stay. A few days ago I had a very good conversation with Mino Raiola. The conversations are always quite friendly, and that call was. We will certainly have another meeting in the coming weeks, ” he said.
” The focus is on the overall development of Haaland. As with Lewandowski, I would like to be proud of Erling at some point if he wins the Champions League. Personally, I think it’s good for him if he stays a bit longer in the Bundesliga. Raiola is a person who already knows what he is doing, ” he added.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic decides between Haaland and Mbappé
Finally, the manager admitted that he does not see “better” players than Haaland Y Lewandowski in the Spanish league, so they have to work to “keep stars in the Bundesliga”, which they consider “huge tasks”.
How much does Haaland cost today?
Haaland, 21 years old, has a total of 16 games played this season in all competitions and has 19 goals. It should be remembered that the footballer was off the pitch for several days due to an injury and just rejoined the group.
Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG Y Manchester City They have on the agenda the signing of the Norwegian, who ends the contract with him Dortmund in 2024 and its market value amounts to 150 million euros.