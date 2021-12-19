” Real Madrid is very interested in signing Haaland ”

2021-12-19

Erling haaland It is the ‘9’ of the moment. The Norwegian striker, who will not be in the next World Cup in Qatar, interests all the greats of Europe, but especially the Real Madrid, a club that could surprise with its recruitment in the 2022 summer market.

In an interview for the medium Bild, Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, assured that the merengue team is following in the footsteps of the young attacker.

” No matter where I go, everyone tells you about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid is very interested in him. I could name another 25 teams now, but I know for sure. ”

But nevertheless, Watzke continued to leave the possibility that he can continue his career in the Dortmund. ” It may be that he will go, but it may also be that he will stay. A few days ago I had a very good conversation with Mino Raiola. The conversations are always quite friendly, and that call was. We will certainly have another meeting in the coming weeks, ” he said.