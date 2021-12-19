Real Spain fans dismiss the team amid chants and ask the players for the cup

2021-12-18
The hobby of Real Spain and a group of children from the lower ranks of the club have set the mood in the preview of the Grand Final that will be played against him Olympia for the Apertura 2021 tournament.
Approximately 150 fans gathered at the Aurinegro club headquarters to bid farewell to their idols who are going to Tegucigalpa to play the first leg of the final at the National Stadium.
The fans did not mind the prevailing sun that beat down on the headquarters of the Real Spain and accompanied by musical instruments they sang at the top of their lungs the traditional songs of the organized bar of the team.
“Come on my Real, we want the cup, this crowd is crazy and I want to see you champion”, was one of the songs that most moved the players who left one by one towards the bus that would transport them to the capital.
The Mexican Omar Rosas and the Argentine Ramiro Rocca took out their cell phones and began to record the fans who gathered at the venue to arrive and support them. A nice gesture from them.
To the unison chant of the fans, the mortars sounded and they took out the gunpowder … black and yellow smoke was the color that adorned the headquarters of the Real Spain who goes to Tegucigalpa with the illusion of giving a blow to the long-awaited cup 13.
Mention that the fans shared with some players of the Real Spain, photographs were taken and they also made a request to the campus: Win the cup.