Real Spain fans dismiss the team amid chants and ask the players for the cup

2021-12-18

The hobby of Real Spain and a group of children from the lower ranks of the club have set the mood in the preview of the Grand Final that will be played against him Olympia for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

Approximately 150 fans gathered at the Aurinegro club headquarters to bid farewell to their idols who are going to Tegucigalpa to play the first leg of the final at the National Stadium.

The fans did not mind the prevailing sun that beat down on the headquarters of the Real Spain and accompanied by musical instruments they sang at the top of their lungs the traditional songs of the organized bar of the team.