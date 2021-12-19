Red Bull celebrates and remembers that a year ago it hired Checo Pérez

It was an anniversary of the arrival of Sergio Pérez to the Red Bull team and the team celebrated it on their social networks

Sergio Checo Pérez officially celebrated one year as a driver for the Red Bull team, and the Formula 1 team remembered how this last year began for the Mexican rider, who was the fourth best in the world in 2021.

It was a year since Sergio Pérez joined the Red Bull team. Getty Images

“‘Hi Sergio, welcome to Red Bull. ‘ A year ago we welcomed Checo Pérez to the team”, They wrote in the networks of the Austrian team.

And it is that a little over a year ago, Checo Pérez lived what seemed like his last season in Formula 1, because although he was racing for Racing Point Force India, he did not enter the 2021 plans of the team that would become Aston Martin after being displaced by Sebastian Vettel, who took his place.

Even, He ran the last two races of the season without knowing his future, as he was no longer part of Racing Point’s plans and it was still unknown if Red Bull would sign him, as they had Alex Albon, who was the second driver of the Austrian team.

However, Red Bull made the final decision at the Sakhir Grand Prix, when the Mexican won first place beating Esteban Ocon and his then teammate Lance Stroll, who finished second and third, respectively.

Then, already in 2021, the seat tests began and Checo knew everything about Red Bull. The results were not immediate and he had to wait until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to get on the podium.

In said race, Pérez got the first place and began to show that he was capable of being a good partner for Max Verstappen.

So I waited until October when it was the Turkish Grand Prix and he got his second podium finishing in third place, behind Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen. They crossed the Atlantic and immediately the circuits of the United States and Mexico arrived.

In both, Checó once again climbed to the podium, since in both of them he finished in third place. It was even the first time that a Mexican pilot reached the glory of the podium in the country, as it was something historic.

Checo Pérez was also key to obtaining the Max Verstappen drivers’ world championship, since the Mexican’s role in the Abu Dhabi GP was very important in the last race of the season. He could even have his fifth podium, but an engine problem took him away from the mark.