Reinoso, in disagreement with the departure of Sebastián Córdova from America

Before the imminent departure of Sebastián Córdova from America to join the ranks of Tigers, one of the legends of the azulcrema group, Carlos Reinoso, disagreed with the decision made by the Eagles with the one born in Aguascalientes.

“In a personal capacity I would never have sold it, never, is a boy born in America with barbaric conditions, I do not agree with people saying that it is ‘cold chest’, that it is not there to play, that it contributes very little.

“A boy who at the age of 24 had already made it to the Mexican National Team, played in the Olympics, it’s because He has conditions, if not, they would not take him to the National Team Mexican. It is a personal taste, I think I shouldn’t go out“, mentioned the ‘Maestro’ during a program of TUDN.

It will be on Tuesday that Sebastian Cordova arrive to the city of Monterrey to sign the contract that officially unites him with the squad of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, with which he would be linked for the next four years.

During the Opening 2021, Córdova played a total of 13 matches (nine of them did it as a starter) and scored three goals with America. It should be noted that the GUARD1ANES 2020 was the tournament in which the ’10’ added more minutes with a total of one thousand 316.