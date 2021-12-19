Rod Stewart pleads guilty after fighting with a hotel guard who was mocked with an apparent Nazi salute, but will avoid jail time

The singer and his son were sued by Jessie Dixon, a security guard at a Florida resort, who on the night of December 31, 2019, denied them entry to a private party.

The famous British singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded guilty in a case of assault resulting from a fight with a security guard at an exclusive hotel in Florida (USA) on New Year’s Eve in 2019, reported the Daily Mail newspaper.

Court records published this Friday confirm that both accepted minor charges of simple battery. Even if the jury did not find the musician guilty, he chose to sign a plea agreement to avoid the “unnecessary burden on the court and the public”, and that the matter became “high profile”, explained in a statement his lawyer, Guy Fronstin, stressing that “no one had result injured in the incident. “

The Stewarts were sued by Jessie Dixon, a caretaker at the luxurious Breakers Hotel resort in Palm Beach, who on the night of December 31, 2019 denied entry to a private party that was being held in that place. Dixon claims that Rob hit him in the chest with his fist and Sean pushed him. Images from a security camera corroborated his statements and recorded that, seconds before, the artist was mocking the guard and gestured with his right arm, simulating the Nazi salute.

Stewart and his son were then briefly detained and expected to face a year in jail for their behavior. However, the plea agreement signed on December 13 avoids a trial and they have to appear in court. “He was not found guilty, sentenced to prison or paroled,” Fronstin said.

The singer, a British member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was not present at the hearing and was ordered to pay $ 575 for court costs and $ 100 more for the prosecution.