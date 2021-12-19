Ronaldo bought a PS5 from Valladolid players after a victory

Editorial Mediotiempo

Ronaldo Nazario, the historic former Brazilian player, now owns the Real Valladolid of Spain, where despite his position in the institution, he has not lost his sociable character and manifests it with the staff, to whom he gave a Playstation 5 for winning a game.

It was during the 2020-21 season when the team achieved five wins and during one of those matches the former striker bought a next-gen consolerevealed the side Saidy janko in statements to blick.ch.

“Once, after a victory, gave us all a playstation5”, Said the player about the Brazilian’s gift before the club descended to the Second Division of Spain.

Ronaldo also invites members of the squad to play at his home and recently took them to play an online game with the footballers. Douglas costa Y Paulo dybala, of the Juventus, although the first mentioned left the team a couple of months later.

The sociable character of Ronaldo, highlighted by the former player of the Manchester United, takes him out for coffee with the first team footballers from time to time, after he acquired the group, although that did not prevent them from leaving The league after three seasons to descend to the silver division.