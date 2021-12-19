Ronaldo, from debuting in Cruzeiro to being the new owner of the club

Editorial Mediotiempo

Ronaldo Nazario He is back at home, where he made his professional debut, as he will be the new owner of Cruzeiro, club of the B series which has had many financial problems in recent years.

The announcement was given a live broadcast on Instagram where the Phenomenon together with the president of Fox, Sergio Santos Rodrigues, and Pedro Mesquita, partner of XP, where they toast after agreeing on the purchase.

“Attention world of soccer! A great son returns home. Ronaldo Luis Nazario of Lima, the Phenomenon, has just reached an agreement for the purchase of Cruzeiro ”, Pedro Mesquita tweeted.

Both the ex-player from Rio de Janeiro and the celestial club They have not announced it officially, but they left clues on social networks, where Ronaldo posted a blue heart and a fox that was retweeted by Cruzeiro’s account.

Or phenomenon debuted with the club Belo Horizonte in 1992, where he stayed until 1994 and was given the opportunity to emigrate to the Old Continent that year at PSV. It is also the second club what is it owner, since it acquired the Real Valladolid in 2018.

“Many people in my chat he asks me to buy the Cruzeiro, Vasco, Botafogo … I don’t know how much money they think I don’t have. Soccer is profitable. The Cruzeiro has it’s a money making machine. If it does it minimally well, you wouldn’t need to be a genius, it would work. It’s the idea of ​​sustainable management, “he told the Flow Podcast a couple of weeks ago.