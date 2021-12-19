Russia continues to send troops to the border with Ukraine

Putin’s response after his virtual meeting with Biden 1:55

(CNN) – Russia has continued to accumulate more troops near the Ukrainian border in recent days, despite President Joe Biden urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tensions during a virtual meeting last week.



According to sources familiar with intelligence, more Russian military units have been dispatched to the border area in recent days. Officials from the United States and Ukraine also have evidence that Russia has begun diverting commercial air and rail systems to support the military effort, although similar air and rail activity was visible in the spring during Russia’s recent military buildup, which was eventually retirement.

The latest US intelligence assessments place more than 50 of the so-called “Battalion Tactical Groups” deployed on and around the Ukrainian border, with six more on the way. These groups, which can typically include up to 900 people each, are highly diversified and fairly self-sufficient combat units, with a mix of troops, artillery, anti-tank weapons, reconnaissance, and engineering units. Units known as BTGs played a prominent role in Russia’s military activity in Ukraine in 2014.

The Biden government still sees a window to deter an invasion from Russia, assessing that Putin has not yet decided whether to launch an attack. But a White House official told CNN that “we believe the talks would be more productive if they took place in an environment of de-escalation, rather than escalation.”

Russia has demanded security guarantees from the United States and NATO, including a binding commitment that NATO will not expand further east and will not allow Ukraine to join the military alliance, according to a draft proposal posted online Friday. by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Russian officials presented the proposals to Undersecretary of State Karen Donfried during her stay in Moscow this week, and Donfried said he would share them with American allies and partners.

But despite the offer to facilitate a meeting with Russia and NATO to discuss Moscow’s concerns, Biden has noted that the United States will not make any concessions in either NATO or Ukraine’s future.

“One nation cannot force another to change its border; one nation cannot tell another to change its policy; and nations cannot tell others who they can work with,” Biden told Putin during their meeting, according to a senior White House official.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed this sentiment in a press conference on Thursday. “We believe that dialogue is important, especially when times are difficult, as they are now,” he said. “And our invitation to Moscow to meet in the NATO-Russia Council still stands, and we are ready to sit down. But we will never compromise the right of each sovereign nation, such as Ukraine, to choose its own path and the principle that it is Ukraine and the 30 Allies who must decide when Ukraine is ready to join the Alliance. “

Recent satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies and provided to CNN show that Russia has massed troops and equipment up to 30 miles from the Ukraine border. The images show an increase between September 7 and December 5 in the number of military vehicles in the city of Soloti, in southwestern Russia. Russia appears to be creating a new regiment within its 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, a Russian infantry division, according to Michael Kofman, director of the research program at the CNA’s Russian Studies Program.

“The 3rd division is still being created, as is the 144th,” Kofman said. But he pointed out that the main source of Russia’s escalation can be seen more in the movements of Russia’s 6th Army, the 1st in Voronezh, the 41st in Yelnya, and the 58th and 49th armies in Crimea. “

Democratic congressman Rubén Gallego, who has just returned from Ukraine, told reporters earlier this week that the next step to watch in the evolution of the Russian presence near the Ukrainian border is whether to call in the reserve forces.

Russia continues to deny that it is preparing for an invasion. But Putin has said that Russia has the right to “defend its security” in the face of a possible NATO push eastward.

The Biden administration continues to weigh the possibility of sending more weapons and equipment to Ukraine, following shipments in the last two months of Javelin anti-tank missiles and command launch units, Island-class patrol boats, first aid kits, radio radios. security, electronic devices, medical equipment, motors, generators, spare parts, as well as small arms and ammunition.

Ukrainian officials have also been pushing for air defense systems, such as the US Patriot surface-to-air missiles, according to people familiar with their requests.

But National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has relayed US concern that such shipments could be seen by Russia as a major provocation, at a time when the US, Europe and NATO are trying to get them to Moscow reduce tension.

Still, the White House hasn’t ruled out anything entirely other than putting US troops on in Ukraine.

“As we follow diplomatic channels, we will also prepare for all contingencies,” Sullivan told reporters earlier this month. “As we have been doing for weeks now, including by preparing specific responses to the Russian escalation in case they are needed, specific, strong and clear responses in case they are needed.”