Save Up To 150 Euros On Yeedi Robot Vacuums With These Five Unique Christmas Deals | Showcase

Robot vacuum cleaners have become a perfect ally to clean the house comfortably and without complications. There are some that empty themselves, scrubbers, to vertically clean the windows, etc. If you are thinking of acquiring or giving one for Christmas, the Chinese brand Yeedi offers these days significant discounts on its products, being able to save up to 150 euros on the purchase.

These are models – which, as some of our experts have seen – offer very complete features at reduced prices, which is why they have managed to gain a foothold in the market. The offers will be available until December 21 and, in addition to the discounts already applied, in some of them you can redeem the coupons available on Amazon for these products and further reduce their final price.

Vacuum cleaner robot Vac Hybrid Yeedi

It is a model capable of vacuuming and scrubbing the floor, offering 2,500 Pa of suction power, Smart navigation and mapping, and voice control or through an App for the smartphone. It has different cleaning programs and up to 110 minutes of autonomy. The integrated carpet detection sensor also enables intelligent carpet detection.

30% discount, save 90 euros.

Vacuum cleaner robot Vac Station Yeedi

Equipped with a self-emptying station, this robot makes it possible to forget the step of having to dump the dirt in the garbage bag. It has the capacity to store dust for up to 30 days and offers a suction power of 3,000 Pa. It is a robot that vacuums and scrubs at the same time, leaving the floor spotless in a single pass. And most importantly: thanks to its visual mapping technology, it tracks the spaces of the home like a GPS to perform a more efficient cleaning of every corner.

30% discount, save 150 euros.

Vacuum cleaner robot Vac Max Yeedi

The Vac Max Yeedi is equipped with four cleaning levels to properly vacuum animal hair, crumbs and dirt that can go more unnoticed. It is suitable for use in homes with carpets, hardwood or tile floors, and offers great performance in homes with pets. It is able to detect the type of floor it is on to automatically select the necessary cleaning system, vacuum or scrub. It can be controlled through the Yeedi App or with voice assistants and offers up to 200 minutes of autonomy per charge.

27% discount, save 90 euros.

Yeedi k650 robot vacuum

A three-in-one product for uncomplicated and thorough vacuuming, scrubbing and mopping in every corner of the home. It is equipped with gyroscopic sensors to detect obstacles it encounters and can be programmed to plan the desired cleaning route. It adapts easily to different environments and, in addition to the main multifunction brush, it includes another silicone anti-tangle recommended for pet hair. It has an improved design to reduce noise and a suction power of up to 2,000 Pa.

30% discount + discount coupon 20 euros, save 80 euros.

Vacuum cleaner robot Mop Station Yeedi

Forgetting about mopping and vacuuming at home is possible with this model with a self-cleaning station that is capable of automatically washing and drying mops once you have finished your task. To do this, it is equipped with two water tanks to separately absorb fresh and dirty water. It is a suitable model to remove even the most encrusted dirt on hard floors or carpets, with a suction power of 2,500 Pa that is combined with a silicone brush. Use technology Visual slam to create home maps and plan a structured cleaning route.

20% discount, save 100 euros.

* All purchase prices included in this article are current as of December 19, 2021.

[Recuerda que si eres usuario de Amazon Prime, todas las compras tienen gastos de envío gratuitos. Amazon ofrece un período de prueba gratuito y sin compromiso durante 30 días.]

