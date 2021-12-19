Scandal in French football: the match between Lyon and Paris FC is suspended due to a pitched battle in the stadium

In November another incident shook Olympique de Lyon, after player Dimitri Payet received a bottle hit to the head just four minutes after the game started.

What was another season match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais this Friday for the Coupe de France, turned into a pitched battle between the fans of both teams.

At halftime, the self-described ‘ultras’ of the visiting team threw flares at the fans of the Parisian team, causing a field invasion that forced the players to retreat to the locker room.

At the start of the fight, the match was tied 1-1 with goals from Gaetan Laura, for the locals, and Moussa Dembele for ‘the lions’. After waiting unsuccessfully for the situation to calm down, the authorities announced that the match was permanently suspended.

It is not the first time that the Lyon fans have caused destruction in the stadiums. Last November the team was sanctioned for an incident in a match against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1.