“See you soon”: Andrés García dedicates an emotional video to Vicente Fernández

Andrés García and Vicente Fernández They were friends and had a great working relationship, that is why the 80-year-old actor dedicated one of his YouTube videos to the missing person. “The Charro of Huentitán” who lost his life in the past December 12th.

“Today is a sad day for all of Mexico, Don Vicente Fernández died very recently, a great friend, a great actor, the best singer that Mexico has had of all time, according to me. And most important of all, a good person “, began in his video titled “See you soon, Vicente Fernández”.

Later, Andres Garcia continued: “Vicente was a good man with flaws and virtues that we all have but had a thousand times more virtues than defects, and it is a sad day for me because for me and for all of Mexico, it is special because we felt a very particular respect and affection for each other “.

Andrés García recognized the greatness of Vicente Fernández

Likewise, the actor commented: “You have to remember Vicente in his greatness and you have to remember forever and above all I am sure that Vicente is already at the side of God, because God made him a special being and like everyone one day we will be there but I hope he touches us so close to god as I know Vicente is there “.

And at the same time, he made a request to the television stations, arguing: “I would like that the televisions put more films of Vicente so that we all see him again and remember him in his greatness “.

Andres Garcia accompanied the video with a description of farewell to Vicente Fernández: “As we all know, my great and dear friend, Vicente Fernández, he is no longer with us. “

“With a lot of sadness in my heart, I want to share with you, and with him, the words of this program, reciting some lines that I recited to him when we were together. It saddens me to lose one more friend, but we must be aware that dying is also part of living. I don’t think I’m used to not hearing from you. See you soon, great friend “, he concluded.