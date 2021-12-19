So you can schedule messages on WhatsApp so you don’t forget any birthdays

If for some reason thousands of users still keep their Facebook account active, it is to find out when the birthday of their family and friends is, since the social network is responsible for sending us a notification every time one of our contacts has a birthday. However, did you know that WhatsApp also has a function to not forget any anniversary? These are automatic messages, which can be scheduled on a specific day and time from the same instant messaging app. We tell you how to do it.

First of all, it should be borne in mind that from the normal version of WhatsApp you cannot program the sending of automatic messages by default, but you need WhatsApp Business or third-party applications that allow us to do so.

How to schedule a message from WhatsApp?

How to schedule a message from WhatsApp? Getty Images

Automatic or automated messages are only intended for companies and not for all users in general, so only those who use the Business version will be able to schedule a response, albeit to a limited extent. You must bear in mind that they are not programmed messages, but automated responses programmed to respond to a person who has sent a message. For example, a response can be scheduled to inform the customer that you are not available outside of office hours.





As mentioned above, these automated responses are only available on WhatsApp Business. To program them, you must follow the following steps.

How to schedule an automatic reply from WhatsApp Business?

one

Go to the WhatsApp home screen





two

Press the application menu button



3

Go to the ‘Settings’ and within this go to ‘Company Settings’





4

Press the option ‘Quick responses’





5

Tap Add (+) and type your quick reply message, keyboard shortcut, and keyword



one

Once you have written everything that is required, press ‘Save’



Schedule a WhatsApp message through third-party apps

SKEDit Scheduling App SKEDit Scheduling App

The option to schedule automatic responses through WhatsApp Business is very limited, so there are other alternatives to schedule a response. There are third-party applications that allow us to do so, although it is very important to look at the privacy conditions, since WhatsApp handles very sensitive personal data.

One of the most popular applications for scheduling responses is SKEDit Scheduling App, an app available on the Google Play Store that allows you to schedule the automatic sending of WhatsApp messages to congratulate our family or friends on their birthday and not to miss out.





To use it, SKEDit Scheduling App will ask you to register by creating a free account or through your Facebook account. Once inside, you will only have to choose WhatsApp as the app to schedule the sending of messages automatically and accept the necessary permissions. From there, the first thing you will have to do is indicate the WhatsApp contact or group to which we want to send the message. Finally, you must indicate the day and time that we want to schedule the sending of the WhatsApp message.

Finally, you must take into account that for the automation of the shipment to be carried out correctly it is necessary to deactivate the screen lock.

Other alternatives

If it is a global message that you want to send to different contacts without having to create a group for it, such as congratulating Christmas, you can do it through the “Broadcast lists” tool. To use this function, you have to create the list, in which you can include up to 256 people, as long as they are in your contact book.

How to create a WhatsApp Broadcast List for Android?

one

Open the application and press the chats tab, located at the top of the screen



two

Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner



3

Go to the option “New broadcast list”



4

Select all the contacts you want to receive in a message



5

Make “click” on the “check” button, located at the bottom right.

