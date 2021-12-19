Some 300 Cubans are involved in the extraction and theft of gold

Some 300 Cubans are involved in the illegal extraction and theft of gold in Ciego de Ávila, reported the state Cuban News Agency (ACN).

According to a note from the Ranger Corps, joint forces of the Ministries of the Interior (MININT), of the Agriculture (MINAG), Energía y Minas (MINEM) and the Office of Regulation and Environmental Safety (ORSA) in Ciego de Ávila confronted the alleged criminals.

The event took place in a land belonging to the Business Unit of Agroforestry Base of the municipality of Baraguá, with the participation of local residents, and in the provinces of Camagüey, Las Tunas and Holguín. In the place Rustic tents, where around 100 people were staying overnight, were detected and destroyed, and deep excavations were observed.

The testimonies of citizens detained in the act revealed that the extracted stones were transferred to the territory of Camagüey, where They sold them at 1,000 Cuban pesos, considering that a gram of gold has a value of 2,500 pesos.

As a result of the confrontation actions, four complaints for the crime of illegal mineral trafficking and another for improper use of natural resources, the realization of official warnings to 34 citizens linked to illegal extraction and 90 fines were applied for violations of decree laws.

The authorities occupied 50 bags with 47.4 kilograms of mineral stone, two bicycles, an animal-drawn vehicle (with a horse included) and tools used for excavation and metal detection.

In addition, Prophylactic measures were applied to 70 people from the provinces of Las Tunas and Camagüeythe ACN added.

The Official Gazette Granma held at the beginning of December the discovery of a concentration of eight tons of gold in the Loma Jacinto deposit, in Camagüey.