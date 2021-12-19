$! Spectacular! Deiby Flores shines with a Chilean goal with Panetolikos from Greece; It is his second goal in the league

2021-12-18
Deiby Flores he only knows how to score goals. This Saturday he scored his second goal in the Greek Super League after making a wonderful Chilean in the victory of Panetolikos by 2-1 before Atromites.
The Honduran midfielder converted at minute 3 ‘when in an attempt to lower the ball through the forward Nikos Vergos, the ball was bouncing, to which the former Olympia had confidence to turn an acrobatic target.
Deiby had already scored on matchday 10 when scored a volley goal in a 1-0 win over Apollon Smyrn on November 21.
The set of Agrinio He has only won four of the 15 games he has played in the league season, two of them when Flores scored.
The Panetolikos partially rises to ninth place with 15 points, although they could drop to eleventh place if Volos (tied in units) and Ionikos (14 pts) win their respective matches of matchday fifteen.
The Honduran player has played 14 games in the league campaign, receiving two yellow cards for being a mixed contention under the orders of the Greek coach Makis chavos.
It should be remembered that Deiby he also scored in a preseason game when they faced a country’s historic Panathinaikos.