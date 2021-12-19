Spider-Man: No Way Home Coming to HBO and Netflix; When and how to see?

The most anticipated premiere of the year soon it will be able to be enjoyed by the whole world from the comfort of your home, since it has been announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home would come to Netflix and HBO MaxSo if you didn’t get a ticket to one of the shows at the movie theater, this could be a good option for you.

It is important to remember that all premiere movies they usually delay some weeks to get to streaming platforms, or even a couple of month, so that Spider-Man: No Way Home would not be available in Netflix or HBO Max in January, but it could be a date close to this month.

Remember that to see the movies that have both platforms in their catalogs it is necessary have a subscription, It is paid monthly or there are annual plans, where you can enjoy thousands of hours of content.

When would Spider-Man: No Way Home come to streaming?

According to information from Luis Duran, General Manager of HBO Latin America, pointed out that in 2022 is platform will have 8 of the 10 highest-grossing premieres, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Fast and Furious 9, Venom, Morbius (not released yet) and others.

He did not indicate an approximate date, only that during the first semester, but following the line of the platform, where the films that leave the billboard arrive in approximately 2 months (depending on the film), we could see Raña Man for February or March of the next year.

Reviewing the line up of movies in 2022 with @marianocesar… In the first half of the year @HBOMaxLA It will premiere 8 of the 10 highest grossing films in LatAm, including Matrix, F9 last saga, Morbius, Venom and Spiderman. We are missing Eternals and Black Widow. If you want blockbusters: HBO Max – Luis Duran (@mrluisduran) December 17, 2021

“Reviewing the line up of movies in 2022 with @marianocesar … In the first half of the year @HBOMaxLA will premiere 8 of the 10 highest grossing films in LatAm, including Matrix, F9 last saga, Morbius, Venom and Spiderman. We are missing Eternals and Black Widow. If you want blockbusters: HBO Max, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

When would we see No Way Home on Netflix?

Tom rothman, President of Sony Pictures, announced that his company reached a agreement with Netflix for put the films in your catalog that they produce once they are no longer in theaters, so Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t take long to stream, as it is expected to go hand in hand with HBO MaxBecause if they take too long, the subscriptions would go to the competition.