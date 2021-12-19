State of physical, mental and social well-being

Health is the most important. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines it as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not only the absence of diseases or illnesses.” This word comes from the Latin salus-utis, and in ancient times it meant being in a position to overcome a difficulty. Today it is the state that an organism presents when exercising and developing normally all its functions. And for life to have meaning, people must enjoy good health. That is, if we have poor health, our time of existence in this world can be shortened. And here medicine comes into play or “the set of knowledge and techniques applied to the prediction, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of human diseases and, where appropriate, to the rehabilitation of the consequences that may occur”.

Health services cover the different stages of life. But, in addition to having good physical health, we need to feel good emotionally and having a favorable social environment, which will allow us to better cope with adverse situations that arise.

This is indicated by Osakidetza, the Basque Health Service. Beginning with childhood and ending with old age, throughout their lives people go through a series of phases, very different from each other. Knowing the characteristics of each of them will help make healthy choices and to better cope with the successive stages.

For its part, the Navarre Health Service-Osasunbidea, rests on the two organizational references for the provision of health care: the territorial one based on the Sanitary Zoning, and the functional nature that differentiates Primary Care and Specialized Assistance.

Public health is a common good. The covid-19 pandemic has once again highlighted the importance of having a powerful health system, equipped with the necessary resources and technical means to serve users. A health crisis like the current one exacerbates the problems of waiting lists, slows down tests, the situation of chronic patients and reduces visits to the doctor for ailments beyond the coronavirus. Thus, private health care insurance has increased, since the pandemic that has put public services in check. Although in the Basque Country the figure has gone from 20% to 22% in recent years, Navarra continues to be one of the autonomous communities with the least insured in private healthcare, which has reached 10%.

Everything related to health evolves by leaps and bounds to improve the quality of life of patients. Fruit of innovation are non-invasive treatments, or facilitate the work of health professionals. These are some of the goals of technology in the medical sector. And all this to also achieve personalized medicine for each patient. For this, two techniques are key: bioprinting and virtual reality.

Technological solutions

Result of the importance of having technological solutions that help the early detection of diseases and pathologies, is the design of photonic technology capable of diagnosing cancer in real time, collaborative robots, artificial intelligence and even apps that will reduce tests and visits to the hospital, refine medical diagnosis and prevent the ailments get worse. It is the work of the technology centers. The Food Technology Institute (AINIA) has investigated the application of photonic technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) for the early detection of cancer cells, mainly in colon and skin cancer.

For its part, the Alava startup Chubby Apps has launched the Cori app in 175 countries that seeks to “help people with diabetes understand their disease, regain control” of it and motivate them to continue improving day by day. The new application, available for iPhone and iPad, has been created by Asier G. Morato, who has been suffering from diabetes since the age of 14 and who, therefore, knows the disease first-hand, and his partner Patricia Bedoya. The application collects more than 105,000 glucose data generated by the biosensors per year and classifies them by means of a simple colored traffic light, according to the range in which each patient is, to display them “in a way that anyone can understand them.”

The WHO assures that there has been a significant upturn in anxiety and stress levels since the first state of alarm was decreed. Psychiatrists warn that cases of childhood eating disorder have skyrocketed. Various studies conclude that the pandemic has worsened mental health at an early age. According to the Observatory for Children and Adolescents of the Basque Government, the network of mental health services in Euskadi served 14,024 minors in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Navarra faces this situation with the launch of a project in Ansoáin, Rochapea, Txantrea and Tudela. It involves the incorporation of a psychologist to Primary Care, with the aim of comprehensively addressing mental health problems. The Government of the Autonomous Community warns that one out of every four consultations in Primary Care is motivated by a mental health related problem, and almost 18% of the care provided by family doctors has to do with mental disorders.