Summary Atlante vs Tampico Madero Expansion League Final

Editorial Mediotiempo and Enrique Martínez Villar

Mexico City / 12.18.2021 23:12:02





There is no curse that lasts more than 100 years, and that of the Sports City Stadium it has already been forgotten. Atlante was crowned in the Expansion League playing as a local in that building and he did it with authority defeating Tampico Madero 3-0.

Well they say that revenge is a dish that is served cold and that’s how the Atlante found the revenge of a year ago when these two teams also met in the Final, which had finished scoreless in the first leg.

The Colts True to their style they suffered, they lived the game to the limit before a Crab that at times complicated them and put the reflexes of the player to the test. Gansito Hernandez.

The first half was the same as Ida’s game, very tight with few scoring chances but in this half the visitors showed that the nerves of a Final could take their toll, especially at the defensive level.

Good football came in the last minutes of the first half, that’s when the two teams took their nerve and began to attack. Tampico Madero he warned by crashing the ball on the crossbar and then the Colts responded with goals.

In the complement the Atlante took possession of the ball and the Tampico of the defensive errors and it is that two blunders from behind were the ones that made the Colts score twice through Ramiro Costa.

The first score of the Argentine was in a counterattack where Coast who arrived alone in front of the goalkeeper to annihilate him, and in the second he only had to push the ball he stole into the Escobar area.

The Barça party was missing something and that was the goal of the prodigal son, the Hobbit Bermudez and he arrived at 77 minutes finishing with a head inside the small area and then the Gansito Hernández dressed as a hero again, saving the penalty 10 minutes from the end.

The Azulgrana Stadium exploded as I had a lot that I did not do with these Colts, a team that has suffered a lot and that a year and a half after their return to the capital, they already gave their noble fans a championship, the first in this category since fell in 2014.