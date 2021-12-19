Summary of the match Wolverhampton vs Chelsea (0-0). Premier league

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 19.12.2021 09:58:50





Great result that this Sunday they managed to rescue Wolverhampton and Raul Jimenez on the Premier league. The herd drew goalless against him Chelsea, championship title contender.

The Mexican, who returned to ownership after serving a suspension in the match vs. Brighton, beside Daniel podence They were in charge of looking for the goal that will help them beat those led by Thomas tuchel. Jiménez had a new partner this day due to the absence of Hwang hee-chan.

A game complicated by the weather and the fog present in the Molineux Stadium. For the Mexican, the defensive hat trick led by Tiago silva It became his nightmare since it made it impossible for him to generate danger.

For 89, the Aztec striker left the exchange and instead entered Francisco Trincao, minutes before, Power he also left the court for Adama Traore.

In the final stretch of the showdown, Christian pulisic missed a great opportunity that he had with a heads up in front of Jose Sa.

Despite the changes and the approaches, neither club could achieve the goal of the goal and ended up distributing units. For Wolves’ cause, one point is critical in his goal of climbing places in the middle of the general standings and yearning for european zone.

While for Chelsea, a unit opens more the margin of distance with the Manchester City Y Liverpool, both placed in the upper part of the general with 44 and 40 points, respectively by the 38 of his closest pursuer.