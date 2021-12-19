Surprise! Ana Patricia Gámez returned to ‘Falling in love’. Yes, eight months after resigning, and five months after leaving the Unimás nights program, he appeared to accompany Rafael Araneda.

Yesterday was the last program of this season, since the show will take the holiday break, as we told you, Migbelis Castellanos was going through COVID-19 and although it was already negative, who could have been infected is the current presenter, Karina Banda.

It was assumed that Rafael Araneda, the male presenter of the show who seeks to form couples, would be alone, but nevertheless He was tremendously surprised: his first partner and friend Ana Patricia.

As she herself told her Instagram account, She was recording one of her chapters of her podcast, ‘Sin Flitros’, when they called her from the production to ask if she would like to replace Karina in this last show of the season, and she said that she did not hesitate and she did say “yes, yes”.

“Today while recording my Podcast I received a call with an invitation that I could not decline ❤️ Accompany my dear @RafaAraneda in @EnamorandonosUsa 🥰 we had a good time! I hope you had as much fun as I did!“Anita wrote accompanying this video.

Let’s remember that Ana Patricia surprised with her resignation to the successful reality show ‘Enamorándonos’ in April of this year, the reason? He did not want to continue missing the moments of growth of his two children, Giulietta and Gael. In addition, he also wanted to focus on the growth of his businesses and projects.

It was in June, at the end of the season before the summer holidays, that she said goodbye and left the post to her friend Karina Banda, who until now we saw as a collaborator of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

Many bet that Anita would regret it, that I would want to return. But nevertheless, we see her very happy with her current life, but that does not mean that if they invite her back, a sample is what we saw last Friday where it seemed that she had never left the show.

What about Karina Banda’s health? She is sick in bed with symptoms that could be both flu and COVID-19, she assured that she was waiting for the test results and that she would keep us informed, but so far he has not shared the results of the study.

LOOK HERE PART OF ANA PATRICIA’S RETURN TO ‘FALLING IN LOVE’:

