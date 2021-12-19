Take advantage of the offer for this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner, only € 299

For this, it is equipped with a great suction power, 2100 Pa , and a electronically controlled water tank . In this way, this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner will remove every last dust mop in its path and avoid damaging more delicate floors thanks to the electronic control of the water flow while scrubbing.

Today there are many who already know the great value for money that Xiaomi products offer, and in this case, this robot vacuum cleaner is no wonder. It is a model capable of sweeping and mopping, the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P , so we can forget about having to perform both tasks every day.

A model with intelligent navigation that is capable of planning the most precise and efficient route to clean every corner of our house. Specifically, it has LDS laser navigation new generation and a set of 12 precision sensors that allow it to detect any object in sight and other types of dangers such as balconies or stairs.

This Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a model that allows us schedule the exact time for daily cleaning, since it is one of the robot vacuum cleaners that we can easily control via mobile phone. Specifically, from the Xiaomi Mi Home app we will be able to indicate the exact time at which we want the robot to clean every day of the week.

It is a model that allows cleaning even under some furniture, since only 8.2 cm tall and that it is capable of overcoming unevenness in the ground of up to 2 cm. It is also a model that has the ability to detect when it has little autonomy left to return to the base to charge and resume cleaning once it has been recharged.

Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner on offer

The official or recommended sale price for this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is 349.99 euros, but now we can find it on Amazon with almost a 15% discount. In this way, we will only have to pay 299.99 euros if we make the order now.

It is one of the products sold and shipped by Amazon itself, so its delivery time is no more than two business days for Prime customers and three days for other users. In both cases, the shipping costs are free. Those who prefer it, can also pay for this Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner in four installments of 75 euros at 0% interest.