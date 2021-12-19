Tech sex toys that are trending for women

Satisfyer smart sex toys stand on a display at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi

The technology It is not the enemy of any category, much less when it comes to entertainment and pleasure such as adult toys that at this time of Christmas can be a good option to give as a gift.

According to science, orgasms release oxytocin, the anti-stress hormone, while the dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates sleep, also makes an appearance. It stands to reason, then, that “getting laid” is something that makes sense to say when you’re having a rough week.

Therefore, we combine what refers to science and technology with what can be an innovative Christmas (or other date) gift, but above all efficient.

First, it should be noted that not all sex toys are made equally: So perhaps the best option is an oral sex simulator or a classic wand vibrator or a fin-shaped toy that allows you to use a vibrator.

Satisfyer smart sex toys stand on a display at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS / Michele Tantussi

Anyone who catches your eye is fine as there are a sea of ​​options to explore. Now yes, some of those are:

Maude vibe

(Photo: Screenshot)

This could be the ideal for those who are about to buy their first toyAlthough there are several options and in the end it all depends on preferences, this one can be ideal for its price (USD 45) and discreet design.

It has three vibration intensities and the option to use the toy both internally and externally, it is waterproof and recharges via USB. All you need to do to change the intensity is click the same button that you use to turn the toy on and off.

Lelo Ina Wave

(Photo: Screenshot)

This is from the family of rabbit vibrators which are the way to achieve a simultaneous stimulation of the G-spot and the clitoris thanks to your wave motion technology.

It comes with 10 different vibration patterns. Also, this toy is 100% waterproof. This has an approximate cost of USD 179 dollars, although you can find a cheaper one in virtual stores, since almost all of its type have the same functions.

Osuga Cuddly Bird

(Photo: Screenshot)

This is for clitoral stimulation, it has four different vibration modes, it is waterproof and recharges via USB. Its price is around USD 150 dollars, however, you can find others with less elegant designs at more accessible prices.

Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace

(Photo: Screenshot)

This necklace-shaped device (in various colors to be inconspicuous) can also be a great option for those who want to buy their first sex toy.

With a single button the vibration intensities, on and off. Due to its design, it is ideal for stimulation directed at the clitoris and taking it with you everywhere, although its battery is only 40 minutes. Its approximate cost is USD 69 dollars.

Womanizer Premium

(Photo: Screenshot)

East clitoral stimulator uses pulsations of air (or suction) to direct you where you need to go. It has an automatic mode that makes the ride even better as it switches between 12 intensities.

It is waterproof, recharges via USB, lasts for 2 hours, although its price is high compared to others since it reaches USD 200 dollars.

Besides these there are other varied options to choose and tryHowever, something that should be reviewed is the value for money, as well as the design, since it is possible that those who prefer something discreet such as the collar-type vibrator, while there are those who seek a more complete stimulation such as the rabbit-type vibrator. . Whatever the case, they are all a good gift.

KEEP READING:

Meta is behind a worldwide network of indiscriminate espionage

These are the most requested professional profiles in technology in Colombia

How to install the macOS Monterey public beta on your devices