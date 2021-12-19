That’s how easy it is to organize all your Gmail emails by theme: put a label on them

Every year we receive more emails in our inbox than the previous one. Statista estimates that while 269,000 million emails were sent in 2017 in 2020 they were 306,400 million. And of those billions a few have fallen into your own inbox.





Gmail already has certain automatic filters that classify these emails: between promotions, social mails, notifications and your main tray, a great success that already began in 2013 and has been improving. In addition to that when you receive emails from someone that you have marked as featured (the yellow star on the side) and also has the ability to locate spam (even if some of it escapes them).

Now here we teach you to apply one more filter, very simple and that will be very useful. Especially if in your same email account you receive both personal and professional emails or if you are freelance and have different clients with whom you interact with the same address. These are the labels and they will allow you to see classified according to your selection, all your emails.

How to create labels and group emails





First, to create your labels, you have to go to the left column of your Gmail email page. Where you can choose whether to see the received, the trash or the spam. Move the cursor down to the bottom (see more) and add the option “+ new label”. Click there. And you you have to baptize the label.





After this, you have the option to group all the emails related to that tag with a couple of clicks. You don’t have to do it one by one but you have the option to do it with all the emails at the same time.

To do this, select, in the box next to each email in the main tray, all the emails you want to group. The best thing you do is search for keywords in the search engine that accompanies your inbox, which will help you identify these emails.

When all the emails that you want to join under a single label are selected, right-click on one of them and a list of things you can do appears. Below you will see the option to label as. Hover your mouse over it and the available labels appear. Not only the ones you have created, but also the ones that come by default in Gmail. All previously selected conversations and emails will be grouped there.