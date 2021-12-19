that’s how “The final stop” started

To the beat of the song “Contempt”, the Aventura quartet, made up of Romeo, Henry, Max and Lenny, began this Saturday night the first of two concerts as part of their “Inmortal” tour at the Félix Sánchez stadium.

As proposed Romeo, vocalist of the bachata group, with the Olympic to burst, gave the «Welcome to the world of Adventure», and together with his companions, he was received with the hubbub and energy of an eager audience.

Then the opening of the expected “The final stop”:

These concerts are part of a tour “Immortal” started in early 2020, but was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow is the second performance of the concert to enjoy the successes of the quartet. It is recalled that approximately two hundred thousand people entered the digital ticket office for this event, which in principle was only this Saturday, however, another day was enabled so that everyone can attend.

The organizers explained through their social networks, that in order to maintain the safety of the attendees and as part of the strict monitoring of biosafety protocols, the event is only for people vaccinated against the coronavirus, that is, who have the complete vaccination schedule, with two doses.

Members of Aventura on their «Immortal» tour

Aventura is one of the most acclaimed groups by the Dominicans, together they released five studio albums in a decade, generating hits that became hymns, such as “Dile al amor”, “Obsesión”, “El malo”, “Los infieles” “And” When you will return “, positioning bachata internationally and gained millions of followers around the world.