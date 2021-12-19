The best 5 iOS keyboards that you can install on your iPhone

We present you all the best options that you will find in the iOS App Store.

In the same way that we can find all kinds of physical keyboards for iPhone and iPad, it is also possible to find virtual software keyboards in the iOS App Store. This gives us the wonderful opportunity to customize the appearance of the keyboard in the user interface of the iPhone mobile operating system in great detail.

There is a keyboard for each type of user, if you are one of those who give more importance to the visual, you can download and install a keyboard with themes and visual designs. While, on the other hand, if you want to improve the efficiency of your typing, you can opt for keyboards with sliding functions and other features.

After analyzing all the options available in the iOS App Store, we have selected a large compilation with The best virtual iOS keyboards for iPhone. We invite you to know them below so that you can decide which of them best suits your tastes and needs.

Sharing is living: the best iOS 15 features to share content with your friends

What are iOS keyboards and how can they be installed on your iPhone?

Years ago Apple introduced a system for developers to include keyboard extensions in the iOS operating system.

These keyboards offer full and total customization so that iPhone users have the possibility to choose the layout for the keyboard user interface, as well as to enjoy features and functions that are not present in the official iOS keyboard.

Installing these iOS keyboards in the system is very simple, just download the application from the App Store and access Settings> General> Keyboard and add a new keyboard.

To switch between one keyboard or another, you can use the emoji-shaped button on the native iOS keyboard.

These are the best iOS keyboards for your iPhone

1. SwiftKey

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is hands down one of the best keyboards on the iOS App Store, if not the best. The application offers us a fabulous keyboard extension with all kinds of available functions.

It probably has the most accurate swipe function between keys From the market. It also has an auto-correction system based on artificial intelligence that provides an additional plus of dynamism and fluidity when writing.

Microsoft’s keyboard for iOS and Android also has an important customization aspect. It’s specially designed to reflect your personal style and has dozens of themes to choose from.

A highly recommended keyboard for iPhone that learns from you the more you use it. And if that weren’t enough, it is also free. For many, the best iOS keyboard on the market.

2. Gboard

Gboard is an iOS virtual keyboard designed and developed by Google that offers a wide variety of functions and capabilities. One of the most interesting features of this keyboard app that makes it almost unique is the GIFs section.

But it is not just an iPhone keyboard with GIFs, it also provides users with other functions such as quick search for emojis, typing with swipe gestures, voice dictation and even a gallery of stickers.

Additionally, the official Google keyboard for Apple iPhones has a very interesting feature that very few iOS keyboards could offer. We are talking about an integrated system to share elements such as videos, images, nearby shops and restaurants, weather forecasts, news and sports results.

Of course, how could it be otherwise in an official Google app, Gboard also has its own web browser.

The most negative aspect? Privacy. And is that Gboard sends all your searches to Google servers and some usage statistics to know which functions are used most frequently in order to improve the user experience of the application.

3. iKeyboard – Cool Keyboard Theme

It may not be as professional a keyboard or as popular as the previous two iOS keyboards that we have previously recommended, but it is one of the keyboards with the most customization options at the design level.

iKeyboard offers a prediction and auto-correction system, more than 1,000 stickers and emojis and a total of 108 fonts to adorn all the letters on the keyboard keys.

The application includes functions accessible through touch gestures, for example when you keep your finger pressed on the space button the emoji panel is activated.

It also has a “swipe” keyboard and curiosities like a piano keyboard to play sounds every time you press a key.

4. Hanx Writer

Hanx Writer is Tom Hanks’ iOS keyboard. Yes, yes, you hear it! The well-known Hollywood actor loves typewriters and wanted to create a virtual keyboard with the classic ones typewriter keys for iPhone.

Initially it was created for iPad, but now it has versions compatible with iPhone and Mac. It has different styles of design and a small document manager.

5. Fleksy

Fleksy is a keyboard for iPhone and iPad that offers a large number of customization options, search for videos and music, GIFs, Stickers and themes.

It is a very interesting alternative that provides iPhone users with a series of extensions to share, control text cursor, write one hand and much more.

It also has a very fun feature that will allow you to create your own theme design by adding colors to the keys, the keyboard background and the auto-correct words. One of the most customizable keyboards on iOS.

If you are a fan of the Minions you will love this hilarious new lightning cable

This has been our compilation of keyboards from the iOS App Store for all supported iPhone models. If you are not a fan of the native keyboard that is installed by default in the operating system of the company with the bitten apple logo, we are sure that some of these virtual keyboards will be very useful for you. What is your favorite iOS keyboard?

Related topics: ios

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe