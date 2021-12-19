the “casual” photo that exploded on the networks and attracted comments from Neymar and a Bayern Munich player

Instagram

Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and the Copa América (yes … America’s Cup!) they shared a luxurious afternoon at the home of the former Boca Juniors midfielder. The three, Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG teammates, gathered to watch (probably) football, and in the living room, as well as a casual decoration object, there was the trophy obtained on July 10, at the Maracanã stadium and against Brazil. “Well accompanied”, was the epigraph chosen by the midfielder for the publication, in which the three drank mate.

The posting did not take long to go viral: in three hours it exceeded one million I like it and it quickly became the subject of peer comment. Among them, Neymar. The Brazilian threw the dart at them: “Put …”, he wrote to his friends, who beat him in the Maracana final that night. Eric Choupo Mouting, a former striker for the French club who today plays for Bayern Munich, commented: “Brother, is the Cup always there or is it there by chance haha?”. Di María chose to write something shorter and more affectionate: “Amigos”; while Draw Martínez, known for his mischief on and off the court, joked: “What a casual photo. Ángel Di María put water on the mate ”.

The Argentine trio, returning to Paris a few months ago after playing for the Argentine national team

The Argentine trio, returning to Paris a few months ago after playing for the Argentine national team

PSG will start their way in the French Cup this Sunday, from 17.10, against Entente Feignies Aulnoye, a team that plays in the fifth division of that country. Those from the French capital are the club that won this competition the most times (14); They are followed by Olympique de Marseille (10) and Saint Etienne (6). Those currently directed by Pochettino were finalists in all editions from 2015 to the present (and all won, except the 2019 edition).

The DT will not have available Nuno mendes Y Juan Bernat for this game, but you won’t be able to count on Neymar, who is still recovering from his left ankle injury, as his immobilizer boot has not yet been removed.

However, there is the good news that Sergio Ramos figure in the call. ”Sergio trained properly. We will see tomorrow (Sunday) in the morning if he is on the bench or if he plays a few minutes “, explained” Poch “this Saturday at a press conference. Handicapped by injuries, the 35-year-old Spanish central defender has so far only appeared in one game for PSG since his arrival this season from Real Madrid.