The last messages he sent to his fiancee Nerea Godínez

Octavio Ocaña: The last messages he sent to his fiancee | AFP

It is well known that the famous actor who unfortunately recently lost his life, Octavio Ocaña, was always very loving and affectionate with his fiancee Nerea Godinez, who has not stopped remembering it and sharing a little of what they lived together, on many occasions with moving Internet users.

This time we will address the last posts that he sent in his WhatsApp, screenshots of the conversation that would have the last messages in life of the interpreter of ‘Benito Rivers’.

It was Nerea’s official Instagram account where we could see the captures in which the actor was in full conversation with his partner, a moment full of honey, even with photographs and kisses included.

You can see the great romance that the couple had, he expressed how much he loved her and of course he showed her everything he loved her.

It is worth mentioning that Nerea has been in controversy after announcing that she would move away from the social networks, but they did the opposite, standing firm and growing in their number of followers to almost 1 million, a situation that was put in the magnifying glass by many Internet users.

Nerea Godínez shared the last and moving messages that Octavio Ocaña sent her.



Theories arose, but of course there are also many Internet users who support her and ask her to please do not forget, something that she seems never to do now and much less in the networks where she does not stop sharing content from the two of them, the The wedding would have been this next January 10 and each time this painful date approaches.

Even his fiancee shared several times the moment in which she agreed to marry him, a moment that will also be in his memory for a long time and that unfortunately could not be specified.

There is no doubt that this case continues to move users who feel the same emptiness as her or who at least comes a little closer to the feeling for which they have had empathy.