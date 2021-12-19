“The last stage that I stepped on with my old man”: Alejandro Fernández thanks the support in his last concert

Alejandro Fernandez offered his first concert after death of his father, Vicente Fernández on December 12, and as of this, shared a emotional post in which he thanked his audience for their support during the presentation.

On Instagram, “El Potrillo” shared some photos of the evening in the Telmex Auditorium of Guadalajara, Jalisco, which I accompany with some emotional words.

“Yesterday was the first show since one of the most decisive moments of my life … And I can’t think of a better place to have done it than in my beautiful Guadalajara“, he commented at first.

Alejandro Fernández thanked the support during the first concert after the death of his father

“Thanks to my family, my people and God for all the blessings that, despite the difficult circumstances in which we find ourselves, always make my life come true. I am the luckiest to have you“he added.

And finally, he wrote: “Here a bit of the 1st night of #AFHechoEnMexico in the last stage that I stepped next to my old man. We have two more left. ”

It is worth mentioning that in the first photograph of the gallery that shared Alejandro Fernández, appears looking up at the sky while an image of Vicente Fernández it was being projected on the screens. The presentation also featured the company of his son Alex Fernández, as well as the presence of his daughters, América and Camila.