The last video of Carlos Marín, the singer of Il Divo, before being admitted to an induced coma

Carlos Marín, singer of Il Divo, has been in an induced coma for about 10 days

From December 7, Carlos Marín is hospitalized at the Manchester Royal Hospital in England. According to his representative, the singer of Il Divo tested positive for coronavirus and his state of health became complicated every day until he was in induced coma. In social networks, his followers pray for his recovery and review his publications, among which he stands out his last video.

The Instagram post dates from November 28. In the video, The 53-year-old artist appears dressed in a bathrobe, on the edge of a swimming pool, from where he invites the public to attend the Il Divo concert in Maspalomas, a town on the island of Gran Canaria. “Tonight Il Divo will give an exclusive Christmas concert never seen before with a total of 3000 entries ”, was the text used to accompany the material.

Although in principle the causes that led to the singer’s hospitalization were unknown, in TVE They affirmed that they communicated with their representative, who confirmed that Marín was hospitalized for a Covid-19 picture. Likewise, in the news of the Spanish media they said that His condition was getting worse and that he is accompanied by his ex-wife, the singer Geraldine.

Due to your hospitalization, the group made up of four opera vocalists canceled the scheduled concerts at the Hull Bonus Arena in Yorkshire, scheduled before Christmas. There it was his fans started to worry.

In principle, his colleagues did not give too many details regarding the health of their partner, they only limited themselves to informing that the tour was suspended. “Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates of Il Divo’s tour of the United Kingdom in December 2021 have been postponed until December 2022,” they indicated from the band’s official Twitter account.

Il Divo’s message (Photo: Capture Twitter / @ ildivoofficial)

In that sense, they addressed their followers and expressed how sad they were to have to do this concert rescheduling: “We are deeply sorry, we hope to return”.

Also, from the social networks of Il Divo, on Thursday they shared a brief message referring to the Spanish artist. “Our dear friend and partner Carlos is in the hospital. We hope and pray for a speedy recovery”, They maintained.

Carlos Marín, singer of Il Divo, hospitalized in serious condition (Photo: Instagram / @ carlosmarinildivo)

The news of the delicate moment of health that Marín is going through completely surprised his audience, who began to leave supportive comments on his profile. In the aforementioned post, the latest video in mode selfie of the singer, some fans wrote messages like “Get well soon”, “Forces”, “All the love in the world” and “I will pray a lot.”